ऑस्ट्रेलिया कप्तान ने इस गिफ्ट के लिए विराट-धौनी को कहा- Thank You

Thank you @virat.kohli & @mahi7781 Very lucky to have been given a shirt by both guys during the last series we played against India. Whilst we battle it out hard for our countries on the field, the respect I have for 2 of the games all time greats is huge! It’s important to take some time to be grateful and appreciate the opportunities we have been given!

A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on Apr 28, 2019 at 1:18am PDT