From playing domestic cricket to donning the whites for #TeamIndia together, the batting duo has come a long way. 👏 ☺️@28anand tracks the journey of @klrahul11 & @mayankcricket as they gear up for the SA challenge. 👍👍 #SAvIND



Full interview🎥 🔽https://t.co/0BcVvjOG8X pic.twitter.com/gcfDxbCFDe