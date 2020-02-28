 DA Image
28 फरवरी, 2020|11:34|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
'आतंकवाद' को पनाह देने वाला पाकिस्तान दूसरों को मानवाधिकार पर ज्ञान देना बंद करे: भारत ने UNHRC में कहा
ब्रिटेन के हाउस ऑफ लॉर्ड्स में CAA पर बहस, कानून के नतीजों पर जाहिर की गई चिंता
'भाजपा को 2018-19 में मिला 742 करोड़ रुपए का चंदा, कांग्रेस को मिले 148 करोड़ रुपए'
भारत ने कहा, अमेरिका के लिए पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बनाए रखना जरूरी
PFI पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की तैयारी, CAA के खिलाफ हिंसा में आया था नाम
PNB Scam: मेहुल चोकसी, उसकी कंपनी पर पांच करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना
बैंकों की हालत में सुधार, NPA घटकर 7.17 लाख करोड़ रुपए, 18 में से 12 सरकारी बैंक मुनाफे में
वाराणसीः NPR-NRC पर भ्रम का असर, आर्थिक जनगणना कर रही टीम को बनाया बंधक
गुजरात में दलित लड़की से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, अभी तक कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं
अलीगढ़ में CAA पर बवाल को लेकर दहशत में लोग, लगे मकान बिकाऊ के पोस्टर
विशेष:
#दिल्ली हिंसा#ट्रंप का दौरा#बोर्ड परीक्षा 2020#क्राइम#अनोखी
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   ट्विटर यूजर ने किया ट्रोल तो आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से की बोलती बंद

ट्विटर यूजर ने किया ट्रोल तो आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से की बोलती बंद

कमेंटेटर होने के नाते आकाश हमेशा ही खिलाड़ियों के कमजोर और मजबूत पक्ष को लेकर अपनी बात रखते रहते हैं। एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि काश आप जितना बोलते हैं उसका 1 परसेंट भी खेल पाए होते।

aakash chopra

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और मौजूदा समय में मशहूर हिंदी कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने उन्हें ट्रोल करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से उसकी बोलती बंद कर दी। कमेंटेटर होने के नाते आकाश हमेशा ही खिलाड़ियों के कमजोर और मजबूत पक्ष को लेकर अपनी बात रखते रहते हैं। एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि काश आप जितना बोलते हैं उसका 1 परसेंट भी खेल पाए होते।

इस पर जवाब देते हुए आकाश चोपड़ा ने लिखा, 'सही बात है। बोलना हमेशा खेलने से ज्यादा आसान होता है, लेकिन मेरे पास टीम इंडिया की असली कैप है, बल्कि नकली या मर्चेंडाइस वाली नहीं, जो आपने अपने डिस्प्ले फोटो में लगाई है। Hugs' हिंदी कमेंटरी में आकाश चोपड़ा की लोकप्रियता काफी ज्यादा है। 

आकाश चोपड़ा के जवाब पर फैन्स ने भी उनका साथ दिया है। एक फैन ने लिखा कि आकाश चोपड़ा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की तरह मैच को आखिरी तक ले जाते हैं और फिर हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट लगाकर जीत दर्ज करते हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंटेटर और यूजर्स के बीच इस तरह की नोक झोंक चलती रहती है। आकाश चोपड़ा इन दिनों भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच जारी टेस्ट सीरीज में स्टार स्पोर्ट्स की ओर से हिंदी कमेंटरी कर रहे हैं।

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:a twitter user tried to troll former cricketer and hindi commentator aakash chopra he gave perfect reply to shut the user

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

ट्विटर यूजर ने किया ट्रोल तो आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से की बोलती बंद

ट्विटर यूजर ने किया ट्रोल तो आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से की बोलती बंद

खराब नींद से बढ़ सकता है मोटापा और दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा, नई रिसर्च का दावा

खराब नींद से बढ़ सकता है मोटापा और दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा, नई रिसर्च का दावा

जेमिमाह रॉड्रिगुएज के 'ट्विस्ट' डांस पर कार्तिक आर्यन ने उनसे की खास रिक्वेस्ट, कहा- सिक्योरिटी जी को बॉलीवुड ले आइये

जेमिमाह रॉड्रिगुएज के 'ट्विस्ट' डांस पर कार्तिक आर्यन ने उनसे की खास रिक्वेस्ट, कहा- सिक्योरिटी जी को बॉलीवुड ले आइये

बर्फ में ऐसे फंस गया TikTok स्टार, कुछ इस तरह बचाई जान, Video viral

बर्फ में ऐसे फंस गया TikTok स्टार, कुछ इस तरह बचाई जान, Video viral

Rashifal : आज शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन, इन 6 राशिवालों की चमकने वाली है किस्मत

Rashifal : आज शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन, इन 6 राशिवालों की चमकने वाली है किस्मत

कपिल देव ने बताया टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने के लिए धोनी को क्या करना चाहिए

कपिल देव ने बताया टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने के लिए धोनी को क्या करना चाहिए

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर