ट्विटर यूजर ने किया ट्रोल तो आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से की बोलती बंद

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और मौजूदा समय में मशहूर हिंदी कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने उन्हें ट्रोल करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन आकाश चोपड़ा ने अपने जवाब से उसकी बोलती बंद कर दी। कमेंटेटर होने के नाते आकाश हमेशा ही खिलाड़ियों के कमजोर और मजबूत पक्ष को लेकर अपनी बात रखते रहते हैं। एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि काश आप जितना बोलते हैं उसका 1 परसेंट भी खेल पाए होते।
True that. Speaking is always easier than playing. But I do have the original India Cap and not a replica/merchandise you’re wearing in the DP 🤗☺️ Hugs 🤗 https://t.co/EPLNVQIm8B— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 28, 2020
इस पर जवाब देते हुए आकाश चोपड़ा ने लिखा, 'सही बात है। बोलना हमेशा खेलने से ज्यादा आसान होता है, लेकिन मेरे पास टीम इंडिया की असली कैप है, बल्कि नकली या मर्चेंडाइस वाली नहीं, जो आपने अपने डिस्प्ले फोटो में लगाई है। Hugs' हिंदी कमेंटरी में आकाश चोपड़ा की लोकप्रियता काफी ज्यादा है।
Are wah, i enjoy your replies like your spontaneous calls in commentarty, epic!!!— Cricketumpire (@suneejkt) February 28, 2020
This time @cricketaakash has taken the game till last like dhoni n hit a helicopter shot for maximum to win the match 🤗👌👏— Rinkal Bajpai (@BajpaiRinkal) February 28, 2020
here I have to say , have watched @cricketaakash play, he is far better than many who played far more tests than him, bad luck or circumstances whatever that he didn't play more, as for as knowledge, analysis about the game and game situations, hardly any better than him— g. arun (@techtraderin) February 28, 2020
आकाश चोपड़ा के जवाब पर फैन्स ने भी उनका साथ दिया है। एक फैन ने लिखा कि आकाश चोपड़ा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की तरह मैच को आखिरी तक ले जाते हैं और फिर हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट लगाकर जीत दर्ज करते हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंटेटर और यूजर्स के बीच इस तरह की नोक झोंक चलती रहती है। आकाश चोपड़ा इन दिनों भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच जारी टेस्ट सीरीज में स्टार स्पोर्ट्स की ओर से हिंदी कमेंटरी कर रहे हैं।