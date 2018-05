2018 Indian Premier League: के.एल. राहुल को मिली खास ट्रॉफी, तो कुछ ऐसा किया कि हर कोई रह गया हैरान- VIDEO

You don't just casually throw your trophy towards the crowd until and unless you are KL Rahul! . Because at the end of the day, the innings last night didn't matter a bit to this man.. . What we can say is that we absolutely loved the knock and in times to come, he will more often find himself on the winning side given the form that he is in and the talent that he possesses! 👌 ❤ . . . . . . . #ChinUp #KeepTheBelief #KLR #RahulKL

A post shared by @ cricshots on May 16, 2018 at 9:05pm PDT