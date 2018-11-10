2011 WC विनिंग टीम का हिस्सा रहे इस तेज गेंदबाज ने क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

Hello friends, I have decided to quit cricket from all formats. It has been a great journey, the golden period of my life, last 15 years, something I didn't even dream about when I was a young boy in my village Ikhar. I am proud of what I have achieved and it would have not been possible without help and support from my family, friends, well-wishers and lots of Fans. I would like to thank MRF pace foundation, The Cricket Associations of Baroda,Mumbai,Gujarat,Maharashtra and of course The Indian Cricket Board, The BCCI. I would like to thank IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal,Mumbai Indians & Gujarat Lions. I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart; I will remain forever grateful for all your encouragement and support over the last 15 years. I might not have been great fielder--- I know, I must have annoyed you at some point of time or other :- but be rest assured I tried my best always. I had a great fun with my bowling, thinking and plotting out wickets and above all , I would cherish the time I spent in the dressing room with so many legends and great cricketers. To win that 2011 World Cup and to know that I did my small bit in helping our country to lift that Trophy after long time would remain the greatest high of my life. I am at peace with myself and my family in my village Ikhar and would like to contribute to the game through Coaching young Bowlers. Hopefully I will have your continued support and I wish you all happiness in your lives. To young kids, I would like to tell that dream big and work really hard: Life has a way of surprising us with rewards.

