2011 WC विनिंग टीम का हिस्सा रहे इस तेज गेंदबाज ने क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज और 2011 वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन टीम का हिस्सा रहे मुनफ पटेल ने क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने का फैसला ले लिया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने संन्यास का ऐलान किया। मुनफ पटेल ने भारत के लिए 13 टेस्ट, 70 वनडे और तीन ट्वंटी20 मैच खेले हैं। मुनफ ने कहा कि वो क्रिकेट के तीनों फॉरमैट को अलविदा कह रहे हैं।
उन्होंने अपना आखिरी इंटरनेशनल मैच सितंबर 2011 में खेला था। इसके बाद से वो टीम में जगह नहीं बना सके। मुनफ अपने करियर के दौरान इंजरी से भी काफी परेशान रहे। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, 'मैं क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास लेने का फैसला ले चुका हूं। ये बहुत शानदार सफर रहा, पिछले 15 साल मेरी जिंदगी के स्वर्णिम दिन रहे। जब मैं अपने गांव में बच्चा था तो मैंने कभी ऐसा सोचा भी नहीं था। मैंने जो कुछ हासिल किया मुझे उस पर गर्व है और परिवार, दोस्तों, शुभचिंतकों और मेरे फैन्स के सपोर्ट से मैं ये सब कर पाया।'
pak vs nz: इमाम उल हक के सिर पर लगी गेंद, देखें दर्दनाक video
बैन के बाद जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पहली बार साथ खेलते दिखे स्मिथ-वॉर्नर
मुनफ ने आगे लिखा, 'मैं एमआरएफ पेस फाउंडेशन, क्रिकेट असोसिएशन ऑफ बड़ौदा, मुंबई, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र और बीसीसीआई को शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहूंगा। आईपीएल फ्रेंचाइजी राजस्थान रॉयल्स, मुंबई इंडियंस और गुजरात लायंस को भी शुक्रिया कहना चाहता हूं। मैं तहे दिल से आप लोगों को शुक्रिया कहना चाहता हूं, जिन्होंने मेरा सपोर्ट किया। मुझे मालूम है कि मैं अच्छा फील्डर नहीं था और कई मौकों पर आप लोगों को मुझ पर गुस्सा भी आया होगा। लेकिन मैं इतना कह सकता हूं कि मैंने अपना बेस्ट किया।' मुनफ ने 2011 वर्ल्ड कप को भी याद किया और खुद को खुशनसीब मानते हैं कि टीम को ट्रॉफी जिताने में वो छोटी सी भूमिका निभा सके थे।
women t20 world cup: ताबड़तोड़ सेंचुरी के बाद हरमनप्रीत की ये बात जीत लेगी आपका दिल
Video: अनुष्का का हाथ थामे हुए एयरपोर्ट पर जब गलत लाइन में घुसे विराट, देखें क्या हुआ...
Hello friends, I have decided to quit cricket from all formats. It has been a great journey, the golden period of my life, last 15 years, something I didn't even dream about when I was a young boy in my village Ikhar. I am proud of what I have achieved and it would have not been possible without help and support from my family, friends, well-wishers and lots of Fans. I would like to thank MRF pace foundation, The Cricket Associations of Baroda,Mumbai,Gujarat,Maharashtra and of course The Indian Cricket Board, The BCCI. I would like to thank IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal,Mumbai Indians & Gujarat Lions. I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart; I will remain forever grateful for all your encouragement and support over the last 15 years. I might not have been great fielder--- I know, I must have annoyed you at some point of time or other :- but be rest assured I tried my best always. I had a great fun with my bowling, thinking and plotting out wickets and above all , I would cherish the time I spent in the dressing room with so many legends and great cricketers. To win that 2011 World Cup and to know that I did my small bit in helping our country to lift that Trophy after long time would remain the greatest high of my life. I am at peace with myself and my family in my village Ikhar and would like to contribute to the game through Coaching young Bowlers. Hopefully I will have your continued support and I wish you all happiness in your lives. To young kids, I would like to tell that dream big and work really hard: Life has a way of surprising us with rewards.