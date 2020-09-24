DA Image
LIVE IPL 2020 KXIP vs RCB: विराट जीत पर आगे बढ़ने और राहुल वापसी के लिए उतरेंगे

मुख्य बातें

LIVE IPL 2020 KXIP vs RCB: विराट जीत पर आगे बढ़ने और राहुल वापसी के लिए उतरेंगे

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंलगोर के कप्तान विराट कोहली किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ गुरुवार (24 सितंबर) को होने वाले मुकाबले में अपनी जीत की लय बरकरार रख आगे बढ़ना चाहेंगे जबकि पंजाब के कप्तान लोकेश राहुल पिछली हार को भुलाकार वापसी के लिए उतरेंगे। पंजाब को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ आईपीएल 13 के अपने पहले मुकाबले में सुपर ओवर में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था जबकि बैंलगोर ने अपने पहले मुकाबले में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को शिकस्त दी थी। विराट आठवीं बार आईपीएल में बैंलगोर की कप्तानी संभाल रहे हैं और तीन सत्रों के बाद यह पहला मौका था जब उनकी टीम ने टूर्नामेंट में विजयी शुरुआत की। पिछले तीन सत्रों में विराट की टीम को अपने पहले मुकाबले में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था, लेकिन आईपीएल 13 में जिस तरह बैंलगोर ने शुरुआत की है, उससे टीम का हौसला निश्चित रुप से काफी ऊंचा हो गया होगा। 

KXIP का संभावित प्लेइंग XI: लोकेश राहुल (कप्तान), मयंक अग्रवाल, करुण नायर, निकोलस पूरन, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, सरफराज खान, कृष्णप्पा गौतम, क्रिस जॉर्डन, मोहम्मद शमी, शेल्डन कोटरेल, रवि बिश्नोई।

RCB का संभावित प्लेइंग XI: देवदत्त पडीक्कल, आरोन फिंच, विराट कोहली (कप्तान), एबी डिविलियर्स, शिवम दुबे, जोश फिलिप, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव, डेल स्टेन, युजवेंद्र चहल। 

आरसीबी और किंग्स XI पंजाब की टीम लिस्ट-

KXIP Squad 2020: केएल राहुल (कप्तान), हरप्रीत बरार, इशान पोरेल, मनदीप सिंह, जिमी नीशाम, तजिंदर सिंह, क्रिस जॉर्डन, करुण नायर, दीपक हूडा, रवि बिश्नोई, अर्शदीप सिंह, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, मुजीब उर रहमान, सरफराज खान, शेल्डन कोटरेल, मयंक अग्रवाल, मोहम्मद शमी, दर्शन नलकंडे, निकोलस पूरन, क्रिस गेल, मुरुगन अश्विन, जगदीश सूचित, कृष्णप्पा गौतम, हर्दुस विलजोएन, सिमरन सिंह।

RCB Squad 2020: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), मोहम्मद सिराज, क्रिस मोरिस, जोश फिलिप, मोइन अली, एरन फिंच, एबी डिविलियर्स, शहबाज अहमद, पार्थिव पटेल, युजवेंद्र चहल, नवदीप सैनी, इसुरु उडाना, डेन स्टेन, पवन नेगी, देवदत्त पड्डीकल, शिवम दुबे, उमेश यादव, गुरुकीरत मान सिंह, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, पवन देशपांडे, एडम जाम्पा।

Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:28 PM

उमेश यादव KXIP के खिलाफ ले चुके हैं 29 विकेट

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के उमेश यादव आईपीएल में अबतक किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ 29 विकेट ले चुके हैं।

Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:27 PM

RCB ने भी डीन जोन्स के निधन पर शोक प्रकट किया है

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने डीन जोन्स के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए ट्वीट किया है।

Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:24 PM

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने डीन जोन्स के निधन पर जताया शोक

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब टीम ने पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज डीन जोन्स के निधन पर शोक जताया है।

Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:22 PM

2019 में क्रिस गेल ने RCB के खिलाफ एक मैच में खेल की नाबाद 99 रन की पारी

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की तरफ से आईपीएल 2019 में क्रिस गेल ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलफ 64 गेंदों में नाबाद 99 रनों की पारी खेली थी। पंजाब के पहले मैच में गेल प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल नहीं थे। अब देखना होगा कि आज के मैच में उन्हें मौका मिलता है या नहीं?

Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:19 PM

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ विराट कोहली ने 2019 में 53 गेंदों में 67 रन की पारी खेली थी।

विराट कोहली आईपीएल में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ पिछले साल टॉप फॉर्म में थे। उन्होंने एक मैच में पंजाब के खिलाफ 53 गेंदों में 67 रनों की पारी खेली थी।

Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:17 PM

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का मुंबई में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मुंबई में निधन हो गया है। उनकी उम्र 59 साल थी। निधन के समय वह मुंबई में थे और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन के ब्रॉडकास्ट से जुड़े हुए थे। जोन्स के निधन पर तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने शोक जताया है।

मुख्य खबरें