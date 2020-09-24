LIVE IPL 2020 KXIP vs RCB: विराट जीत पर आगे बढ़ने और राहुल वापसी के लिए उतरेंगे

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मुंबई में निधन हो गया है। उनकी उम्र 59 साल थी। निधन के समय वह मुंबई में थे और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन के ब्रॉडकास्ट से जुड़े हुए थे। जोन्स के निधन पर तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने शोक जताया है।

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC