LIVE IPL 2020 KXIP vs RCB: विराट जीत पर आगे बढ़ने और राहुल वापसी के लिए उतरेंगे

उमेश यादव KXIP के खिलाफ ले चुके हैं 29 विकेट
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के उमेश यादव आईपीएल में अबतक किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ 29 विकेट ले चुके हैं।
Our wrecker-in-chief with the ball against tonight’s opposition. 🎯 #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pYI5EcVHXd— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020
RCB ने भी डीन जोन्स के निधन पर शोक प्रकट किया है
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने डीन जोन्स के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए ट्वीट किया है।
Really saddened to hear the passing of Dean Jones.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020
Go well, Professor. pic.twitter.com/BywCntezid
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने डीन जोन्स के निधन पर जताया शोक
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब टीम ने पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज डीन जोन्स के निधन पर शोक जताया है।
RIP, Dean Jones. You will be missed.— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020
Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020
2019 में क्रिस गेल ने RCB के खिलाफ एक मैच में खेल की नाबाद 99 रन की पारी
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की तरफ से आईपीएल 2019 में क्रिस गेल ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलफ 64 गेंदों में नाबाद 99 रनों की पारी खेली थी। पंजाब के पहले मैच में गेल प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल नहीं थे। अब देखना होगा कि आज के मैच में उन्हें मौका मिलता है या नहीं?
When #KXIP and #RCB met in the 2019 edition of the league, the Universe Boss bludgeoned 99*(64)— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Do you reckon he will play today ?https://t.co/LMY2XMjAyd #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/sAepLQn1NI
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ विराट कोहली ने 2019 में 53 गेंदों में 67 रन की पारी खेली थी।
विराट कोहली आईपीएल में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ पिछले साल टॉप फॉर्म में थे। उन्होंने एक मैच में पंजाब के खिलाफ 53 गेंदों में 67 रनों की पारी खेली थी।
Captain Kohli leads by example with 67(53)#KingKohli was in top form against #KXIP in 2019.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Will he go big today?
📹📹https://t.co/FdfNo58ckw #Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/GMBgXzbulR
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का मुंबई में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर डीन जोन्स का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मुंबई में निधन हो गया है। उनकी उम्र 59 साल थी। निधन के समय वह मुंबई में थे और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन के ब्रॉडकास्ट से जुड़े हुए थे। जोन्स के निधन पर तमाम दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने शोक जताया है।
We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020