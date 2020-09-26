मैच से पहले टॉम बैंटन ने फील्डिंग की जमकर की प्रैक्टिस
1️⃣5️⃣ catches - no time to rest!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 26, 2020
Welcoming @TBanton18 to the UAE Heat with @Bazmccullum's 'pop-corn catching' drills 🔥
How many did he catch?#KKRvSRH #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL
राशिद खान से सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को इस मैच में बहुत उम्मीदें हैं
Expecting some fireworks from @rashidkhan_19? 💪#KKRvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #Dream11IPL— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 26, 2020
एसआरएच ने मैच के लिए रवाना होने से पहले मनाया बेयरेस्टो का जन्मदिन
टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाज जॉनी बेयरेस्टो अपना 31वां जन्मदिन आज मना रहे हैं। मैच के लिए रवाना होने से पहले एसआरएच टीम ने उनका जन्मदिन होटल में सेलिब्रेट किया।
📸 @jbairstow21's 🎂 celebration before we leave for today's match 🥳#HappyBirthdayBairstow #OrangeArmy #KeepRising— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 26, 2020