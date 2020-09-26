DA Image
26 सितम्बर, 2020|5:34|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›  IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: दोनों टीमें दर्ज करना चाहेंगी पहली जीत
Live Blog

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: दोनों टीमें दर्ज करना चाहेंगी पहली जीत

मुख्य बातें

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: दोनों टीमें दर्ज करना चाहेंगी पहली जीत

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन में आज कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) का मुकाबला सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (एसआरएच) से होना है। मैच अबु धाबी के शेख जायद स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है। दोनों ही टीमें इस सीजन में एक-एक मैच खेल चुकी हैं और हारने के बाद बिना किसी प्वॉइंट के साथ इस मैच में उतरेंगी। केकेआर को जहां पहले मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस ने 49 रनों से धोया, वहीं एसआरएच को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (आरसीबी) के खिलाफ 10 रनों से हार झेलनी पड़ी थी।

दोनों टीमों का संभावित प्लेइगं XI-

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स की संभावित प्लेइंग इलेवन- शुभमन गिल, सुनील नरेन, नितीश राणा, दिनेश कार्तिक (कप्तान-विकेटकीपर), इयोन मोर्गन, रिंकू सिंह, आंद्रे रसेल, पैट कमिंस, कमलेश नागरकोटी, शिवम मावी, कुलदीप यादव।

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद संभावित प्लेइंग XI- डेविड वॉर्नर(कप्तान), जॉनी बेयरस्टो, मनीष पांडे, प्रियम गर्ग, मनीष पांडे, मोहम्मद नबी, राशिद खान, शाहबाज अहमद, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, खलील अहमद और संदीप शर्मा।

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad 2020: डेविड वॉर्नर (कप्तान), अभिषेक शर्मा, बासिल थाम्पी, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, बिली स्टानलेक, जॉनी बेयरेस्टो, केन विलियमसन, मनीष पांडे, मोहम्मद नबी, राशिद खान, संदीप शर्मा, शाहबाज नदीम, श्रीवत्स गोस्वामी, सिद्धार्थ कौल, खलील अहमद, टी नटराजन, विजय शंकर, ऋद्धिमान साहा, विराट सिंह, प्रियम गर्ग, मिशेल मार्श, संदीप बावनका, फैबियन एलेन, अब्दुल समद, संजय यादव।

KKR Full Squad 2020: दिनश कार्तिक (कप्तान), शिवन मावी, संदीप वारियर, कुलदीप यादव, इयोन मोर्गन, पैट कमिंस, हैरी गर्ने, सुनील नरेन, निखिल नायक, एम सिद्धार्थ, आंद्रे रसेल, लॉकी फर्गसन, प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा, शुभमन गिल, नीतीश राणा, सिद्धेश लाड, कमलेश नागरकोटी, रिंकू सिंह, वरुण चक्रवर्ती, टॉम बैंटन, क्रिस ग्रीन, राहुल त्रिपाठी।
 

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: दोनों टीमें दर्ज करना चाहेंगी पहली जीत

जरूर पढ़ें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

तनाव दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये 5 गजब के उपाय, तुरंत होगा असर

तनाव दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये 5 गजब के उपाय, तुरंत होगा असर

DU के सेंट स्टीफन कॉलेज में स्नातक पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए सोमवार से इंटरव्यू शुरू

DU के सेंट स्टीफन कॉलेज में स्नातक पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए सोमवार से इंटरव्यू शुरू

Covid-19:दोबारा संक्रमण पहले से ज्यादा घातक, शोध में हुआ दावा

Covid-19:दोबारा संक्रमण पहले से ज्यादा घातक, शोध में हुआ दावा

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

चुटकुले

जब पति ने पत्नी से कहा, विदेशों में तलाक लेना बहुत आसान है

पति - पता है, विदेशों में तलाक लेना बहुत आसान है..!

पत्नी - जानती हूं, तभी तो वहां की लड़कियां
शादी के समय रोती नहीं हैं...!!!


 

  • Share
अन्य

ओपिनियन

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें