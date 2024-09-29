England vs Australia Live score: 21 ओवर के बाद इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 163/2

होमफोटोवीडियोई- पेपरशहर चुनेंसाइन इन
England vs Australia Live score: इंग्लैंड में ऑस्ट्रेलिया, 5 एकदिवसीय मैचों की श्रृंखला, 2024 का पांचवां एकदिवसीय इंग्लैंड वर्सेस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच है। यहां पढ़ें मैच से जुड़ा पल-पल का हाल। 21 ओवर में इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 163/2 हो गया है।

Hindustan| लाइव हिन्दुस्तान | Sun, 29 Sep 2024 11:36 AM
हाइलाइट्स
  • 29 Sept 2024, 05:06:04 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 21 ओवर में स्कोर 163/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 05:03:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: हैरी ब्रूक ने ठोकी फिफ्टी
  • 29 Sept 2024, 05:03:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
  • 29 Sept 2024, 05:03:04 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 29 Sept 2024, 05:01:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 20 ओवर में स्कोर 151/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 05:00:04 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:58:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 19 ओवर में स्कोर 144/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:58:04 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:57:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: बेन डकेट ने ठोकी फिफ्टी
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:57:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:55:04 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 18 ओवर में स्कोर 132/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:52:03 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 17 ओवर में स्कोर 128/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:51:03 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:50:33 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:48:04 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:48:03 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 16 ओवर में स्कोर 110/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:48:03 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:40:34 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: इंग्लैंड के 100 रन पूरे
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:40:33 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: 15 ओवर में स्कोर 102/2
  • 29 Sept 2024, 04:40:33 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का

England vs Australia Live score: इंग्लैंड में ऑस्ट्रेलिया, 5 एकदिवसीय मैचों की श्रृंखला, 2024 का पांचवां एकदिवसीय इंग्लैंड वर्सेस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जा रहा है। मैच ब्रिस्टल के काउंटी ग़्राउंड पर खेला जा रहा है। 21 ओवर के बाद इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 163/2 है। बेन डकेट 66 और हैरी ब्रूक 51 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।

29 Sept 2024, 05:06:04 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 21 ओवर में स्कोर 163/2

इंग्लैंड ने 21 ओवर में स्कोर 163/2।
बैटर: बेन डकेट 66(55), हैरी ब्रूक 51(40)
बॉलर: आरोन हार्डी 5-38-2

29 Sept 2024, 05:03:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: हैरी ब्रूक ने ठोकी फिफ्टी

इंग्लैंड के हैरी ब्रूक ने पचासा ठोक दिया है। हैरी ब्रूक ने 39 गेंदों पर 2 चौके और 5 छक्के मारकर पचासा ठोका।

29 Sept 2024, 05:03:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का

20.3 : आरोन हार्डी की गेंद पर हैरी ब्रूक ने जड़ दिया है छक्का।

29 Sept 2024, 05:03:04 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका

20.1 : आरोन हार्डी की गेंद पर बेन डकेट ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

29 Sept 2024, 05:01:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 20 ओवर में स्कोर 151/2

इंग्लैंड ने 20 ओवर में स्कोर 151/2।
बैटर: हैरी ब्रूक 44(38), बेन डकेट 61(51)
बॉलर: ग्लेन मैक्सवेल 2-11-0

29 Sept 2024, 05:00:04 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका

19.2 : ग्लेन मैक्सवेल की गेंद पर बेन डकेट ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

29 Sept 2024, 04:58:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 19 ओवर में स्कोर 144/2

इंग्लैंड ने 19वें ओवर में 12 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 7.58 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: बेन डकेट 55(47), हैरी ब्रूक 43 (36)
बॉलर: कूपर कोन्नोल्ली 1-12-0

29 Sept 2024, 04:58:04 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका

18.5 : कूपर कोन्नोल्ली की गेंद पर बेन डकेट ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

29 Sept 2024, 04:57:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: बेन डकेट ने ठोकी फिफ्टी

इंग्लैंड के बेन डकेट ने पचासा ठोक दिया है। बेन डकेट ने 45 गेंदों पर 8 चौके और 0 छक्के मारकर पचासा ठोका।

29 Sept 2024, 04:57:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका

18.4 : कूपर कोन्नोल्ली की गेंद पर बेन डकेट ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

29 Sept 2024, 04:55:04 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 18 ओवर में स्कोर 132/2

इंग्लैंड ने 18 ओवर में स्कोर 132/2।
बैटर: हैरी ब्रूक 41(34), बेन डकेट 45(43)
बॉलर: ग्लेन मैक्सवेल 1-4-0

29 Sept 2024, 04:52:03 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 17 ओवर में स्कोर 128/2

इंग्लैंड ने 17वें ओवर में 18 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 7.53 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: हैरी ब्रूक 39(30), बेन डकेट 43 (41)
बॉलर: एडम जम्पा 2-30-0

29 Sept 2024, 04:51:03 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का

16.5 : एडम जम्पा की गेंद पर हैरी ब्रूक ने जड़ दिया है छक्का।

29 Sept 2024, 04:50:33 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का

16.3 : एडम जम्पा की गेंद पर हैरी ब्रूक ने जड़ दिया है छक्का।

29 Sept 2024, 04:48:04 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का

16.1 : एडम जम्पा की गेंद पर हैरी ब्रूक ने जड़ दिया है छक्का।

29 Sept 2024, 04:48:03 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 16 ओवर में स्कोर 110/2

इंग्लैंड ने 16वें ओवर में 8 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 6.88 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: बेन डकेट 43(41), हैरी ब्रूक 21 (24)
बॉलर: मिचेल स्टार्क 5-38-0

29 Sept 2024, 04:48:03 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका

15.6 : मिचेल स्टार्क की गेंद पर बेन डकेट ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

29 Sept 2024, 04:40:34 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: इंग्लैंड के 100 रन पूरे

इंग्लैंड ने 14.6 ओवर में 100 रनों का आंकड़ा छू लिया है।

29 Sept 2024, 04:40:33 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: 15 ओवर में स्कोर 102/2

इंग्लैंड ने 15 ओवर में स्कोर 102/2।
बैटर: हैरी ब्रूक 19(22), बेन डकेट 37(37)
बॉलर: एडम जम्पा 1-12-0

29 Sept 2024, 04:40:33 PM IST

England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का

14.6 : एडम जम्पा की गेंद पर हैरी ब्रूक ने जड़ दिया है छक्का।

