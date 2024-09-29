England vs Australia Live score: 21 ओवर के बाद इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 163/2

- 29 Sept 2024, 05:06:04 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 21 ओवर में स्कोर 163/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 05:03:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: हैरी ब्रूक ने ठोकी फिफ्टी
- 29 Sept 2024, 05:03:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
- 29 Sept 2024, 05:03:04 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
- 29 Sept 2024, 05:01:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 20 ओवर में स्कोर 151/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 05:00:04 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:58:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 19 ओवर में स्कोर 144/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:58:04 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:57:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: बेन डकेट ने ठोकी फिफ्टी
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:57:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:55:04 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 18 ओवर में स्कोर 132/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:52:03 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 17 ओवर में स्कोर 128/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:51:03 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:50:33 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:48:04 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:48:03 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 16 ओवर में स्कोर 110/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:48:03 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया चौका
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:40:34 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: इंग्लैंड के 100 रन पूरे
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:40:33 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: 15 ओवर में स्कोर 102/2
- 29 Sept 2024, 04:40:33 PM IST
England vs Australia Live score: ये गया छक्का
England vs Australia Live score: इंग्लैंड में ऑस्ट्रेलिया, 5 एकदिवसीय मैचों की श्रृंखला, 2024 का पांचवां एकदिवसीय इंग्लैंड वर्सेस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जा रहा है। मैच ब्रिस्टल के काउंटी ग़्राउंड पर खेला जा रहा है। 21 ओवर के बाद इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 163/2 है। बेन डकेट 66 और हैरी ब्रूक 51 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।