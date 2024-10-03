होमफोटोवीडियोई- पेपरशहर चुनेंसाइन इन
Hindi NewscricketBangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर के बाद बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर के बाद बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 का मैच 1 बांग्लादेश वर्सेस Scotland Women के बीच है। यहां पढ़ें मैच से जुड़ा पल-पल का हाल। 10 ओवर में बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1 हो गया है।

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर के बाद बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1

बांग्लादेश vs Scotland Women Live Score, मैच 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

Thu, 03 Oct 2024 10:40 AM
हाइलाइट्स
  • 3 Oct 2024, 04:10:20 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर में स्कोर 55/1
  • 3 Oct 2024, 04:07:50 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 9 ओवर में स्कोर 49/1
  • 3 Oct 2024, 04:06:50 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 3 Oct 2024, 04:04:20 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 8 ओवर में स्कोर 42/1
  • 3 Oct 2024, 04:01:50 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 7 ओवर में स्कोर 38/1
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:58:50 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 6 ओवर में स्कोर 35/1
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:56:50 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:54:50 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 5 ओवर में स्कोर 26/1
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:53:19 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: मुर्शिदा खातून कैच आउट
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:50:19 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 4 ओवर में स्कोर 25/0
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:45:49 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 3 ओवर में स्कोर 20/0
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:44:49 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:41:19 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 2 ओवर में स्कोर 12/0
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:38:49 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:37:49 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 1 ओवर में स्कोर 5/0
  • 3 Oct 2024, 03:34:49 PM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
  • 3 Oct 2024, 02:35:45 PM IST
    बांग्लादेश vs Scotland Women लाइव हिंदी कमेंट्री में आपका स्वागत है

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 का मैच 1 बांग्लादेश वर्सेस Scotland Women के बीच खेला जा रहा है। मैच शारजाह के शारजाह क्रिकेट स्टेडियम पर खेला जा रहा है। 10 ओवर के बाद बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1 है। शाति रानी 21 और सोभना मोस्तारी 21 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।

3 Oct 2024, 04:10:20 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर में स्कोर 55/1

बांग्लादेश ने 10वें ओवर में 6 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 5.50 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: शाति रानी 21(26), सोभना मोस्तारी 21 (20)
बॉलर: कैथरीन फ्रेजर 2-10-0

3 Oct 2024, 04:07:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 9 ओवर में स्कोर 49/1

बांग्लादेश ने 9वें ओवर में 7 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 5.44 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: शाति रानी 19(24), सोभना मोस्तारी 17 (16)
बॉलर: अबताहा मकसूद 2-10-0

3 Oct 2024, 04:06:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका

8.4 : अबताहा मकसूद की गेंद पर सोभना मोस्तारी ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

3 Oct 2024, 04:04:20 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 8 ओवर में स्कोर 42/1

बांग्लादेश ने 8 ओवर में स्कोर 42/1।
बैटर: सोभना मोस्तारी 11(13), शाति रानी 18(21)
बॉलर: कैथरीन फ्रेजर 1-4-0

3 Oct 2024, 04:01:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 7 ओवर में स्कोर 38/1

बांग्लादेश ने 7वें ओवर में 3 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 5.43 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: शाति रानी 16(19), सोभना मोस्तारी 9 (9)
बॉलर: अबताहा मकसूद 1-3-0

3 Oct 2024, 03:58:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 6 ओवर में स्कोर 35/1

बांग्लादेश ने 6वें ओवर में 9 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 5.83 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: सोभना मोस्तारी 8(8), शाति रानी 14 (14)
बॉलर: ओलिविया बेल 2-14-0

3 Oct 2024, 03:56:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका

5.4 : ओलिविया बेल की गेंद पर सोभना मोस्तारी ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

3 Oct 2024, 03:54:50 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 5 ओवर में स्कोर 26/1

बांग्लादेश ने 5 ओवर में स्कोर 26/1।
बैटर: सोभना मोस्तारी 0(3), शाति रानी 13(13)
बॉलर: कैथरीन ब्राइस 2-8-1

3 Oct 2024, 03:53:19 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: मुर्शिदा खातून कैच आउट

4.3 : कैथरीन ब्राइस की गेंद पर मुर्शिदा खातून ने अपना विकेट गंवा दिया है। कैथरीन फ्रेजर ने कैच लपका और इस तरह से बांग्लादेश ने पहला विकेट गंवा दिया है।

3 Oct 2024, 03:50:19 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 4 ओवर में स्कोर 25/0

बांग्लादेश ने 4 ओवर में स्कोर 25/0।
बैटर: मुर्शिदा खातून 12(13), शाति रानी 12(11)
बॉलर: ओलिविया बेल 1-5-0

3 Oct 2024, 03:45:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 3 ओवर में स्कोर 20/0

बांग्लादेश ने 3 ओवर में स्कोर 20/0।
बैटर: मुर्शिदा खातून 9(10), शाति रानी 10(8)
बॉलर: राचेल स्लेटर 2-13-0

3 Oct 2024, 03:44:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका

2.4 : राचेल स्लेटर की गेंद पर मुर्शिदा खातून ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

3 Oct 2024, 03:41:19 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 2 ओवर में स्कोर 12/0

बांग्लादेश ने 2वें ओवर में 7 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 6.00 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: मुर्शिदा खातून 1(4), शाति रानी 10 (8)
बॉलर: कैथरीन ब्राइस 1-7-0

3 Oct 2024, 03:38:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका

1.2 : कैथरीन ब्राइस की गेंद पर शाति रानी ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

3 Oct 2024, 03:37:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 1 ओवर में स्कोर 5/0

बांग्लादेश ने 1वें ओवर में 5 रन बनाए।
मौजूदा रनरेट: 5.00 रन प्रति ओवर
बैटर: मुर्शिदा खातून 0(1), शाति रानी 5 (5)
बॉलर: राचेल स्लेटर 1-5-0

3 Oct 2024, 03:34:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका

0.4 : राचेल स्लेटर की गेंद पर शाति रानी ने जड़ दिया है चौका।

3 Oct 2024, 02:35:45 PM IST

बांग्लादेश vs Scotland Women लाइव हिंदी कमेंट्री में आपका स्वागत है

नमस्कार! ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 का मैच 1 शारजाह के शारजाह क्रिकेट स्टेडियम मैदान पर खेला जा रहा है।

