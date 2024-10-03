Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर के बाद बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1

- 3 Oct 2024, 04:10:20 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 10 ओवर में स्कोर 55/1
- 3 Oct 2024, 04:07:50 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 9 ओवर में स्कोर 49/1
- 3 Oct 2024, 04:06:50 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
- 3 Oct 2024, 04:04:20 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 8 ओवर में स्कोर 42/1
- 3 Oct 2024, 04:01:50 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 7 ओवर में स्कोर 38/1
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:58:50 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 6 ओवर में स्कोर 35/1
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:56:50 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:54:50 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 5 ओवर में स्कोर 26/1
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:53:19 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: मुर्शिदा खातून कैच आउट
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:50:19 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 4 ओवर में स्कोर 25/0
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:45:49 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 3 ओवर में स्कोर 20/0
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:44:49 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:41:19 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 2 ओवर में स्कोर 12/0
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:38:49 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:37:49 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: 1 ओवर में स्कोर 5/0
- 3 Oct 2024, 03:34:49 PM IST
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ये गया चौका
- 3 Oct 2024, 02:35:45 PM IST
बांग्लादेश vs Scotland Women लाइव हिंदी कमेंट्री में आपका स्वागत है
Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Live score: ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 का मैच 1 बांग्लादेश वर्सेस Scotland Women के बीच खेला जा रहा है। मैच शारजाह के शारजाह क्रिकेट स्टेडियम पर खेला जा रहा है। 10 ओवर के बाद बांग्लादेश का स्कोर 55/1 है। शाति रानी 21 और सोभना मोस्तारी 21 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।