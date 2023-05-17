विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूजीसी ने उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों से मिशन लाइफ को लेकर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम करने को कहा

Hindustan Hindi News
विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों से 'मिशन लाइफ' को लेकर जन जागरूकता फैलाने, स्वस्थ जीवनशैली को बढ़ावा देने एवं परिसर में जन भागीदारी से संबंधित कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करने की अपील की है। यूजीसी के सचिव सुदीप सिंह जैन ने 16 मई को सभी विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों और कालेजों के प्रचार्यो को पत्र लिखकर यह अपील की। पत्र में कहा गया है कि प्रधानमंत्री ने ग्लासगो में सीओपी-26 में हमारे पर्यावरण को जलवायु परिवर्तन के प्रभावों से सुरक्षित करने तथा बिना सोचे समझे उपभोग की बजाए सोच समझकर उपयोग के भाव को वैश्विक आंदोलन में बदलने के लिए 'लाइफ- लाइफस्टाइल फॉर एनवायर्नमेंट' की शुरूआत की थी। आयोग के सचिव ने कहा कि जैसा कि आपको जानकारी है कि पांच जून को विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस मनाया जाता है। विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय 'मिशन लाइफ' को लेकर जन भागीदारी से जुड़ी गतिविधियों का आयोजन करेगा ताकि इस मिशन को लेकर जागरूकता बढ़ायी जाए और वहनीय उपभोग व्यवहार को बढ़ावा दिया जा सके। इसमें कहा गया है कि मिशन लाइफ को लेकर जन भागीदारी से जुड़ी गतिविधियों की एक सूची तैयार की गई है जिससे जुड़े कार्यक्रमों का शिक्षण संस्थान पांच जून 2023 तक आयोजन करेंगे। आयोग ने कहा कि उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों से आग्रह किया जाता है कि वे ''मेरी लाइफ पोर्टल'' पर प्रस्तावित गतिविधियों से संबंधित विस्तृत योजना को अपलोड करें तथा वीडियो, फोटो को जीयो टैग करें। विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग ने छात्रों, शिक्षकों एवं अन्य पक्षकारों से इन गतिविधियों में हिस्सेदारी करने तथा पर्यावरण जागरूक जीवनशैली अपनाने का आग्रह किया है। इन गतिविधियों में कालेजों एवं विश्वविद्यालयों को प्लास्टिक मुक्त बनाने तथा परिसर में कागज के उपयोग से बचने के लिए कम कागज का इस्तेमाल करने या डिजिटल कैम्पस बनाना शामिल है। इसमें हॉस्टल एवं कैफिटेरिया में खाना बर्बाद करने से बचने तथा सूखे पत्ते, खराब भोजन एवं कार्बनिक कचरे से कम्पोस्ट तैयार करने के लिए केंद्र स्थापित करने और महीने में साइकिल रैली का आयोजन तथा जलाशयों की सफाई करने जैसी गतिविधियों को शामिल किया गया है।

