WBCHSE 12th Result 2023: वेस्ट बंगाल 12वीं का रिजल्ट 24 मई को होगा जारी, ऐसे कर पाएंगे चेक

WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 West Bengal HS Result : वेस्ट बंगाल काउंसिल ऑफ हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (WBCHSE) 24 मई, 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे हायर सेकेंडरी (HS) कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 02:50 PM

वेस्ट बंगाल काउंसिल ऑफ हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (WBCHSE) 24 मई, 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे हायर सेकेंडरी (HS) कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। जिन छात्रों ने पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड परीक्षा दी है, वे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट wbchse.wb.gov.in और wbresults.nic.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। 

पश्चिम बंगाल 12वीं रिजल्ट 2023 ऐसे करें चेक

  • आधिकारिक वेबसाइट wbresults.nic.in पर जाएं।
  • होमपेज पर उपलब्ध कक्षा 12वीं परिणाम 2023 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • रोल नंबर और अन्य डिटेल्स  दर्ज करें।
  • रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
  • डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य में उपयोग के लिए उसी का एक प्रिंटआउट लें।

WB 10वीं बोर्ड के परिणाम 2023 को 19 मई को जारी किया जाएगा

  • पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (WBBSE), 19 मई, 2023 को सुबह 10:00 बजे पश्चिम बंगाल मध्यमिक (10वीं) का रिजल्ट 2023 जारी करेगा।  उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - wbresults.nic.in पर अपने परिणाम देख सकते हैं। उम्मीदवार अपने रोल नंबर का उपयोग करके अपना बोर्ड परिणाम देख सकते हैं।

पश्चिम बंगाल माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (WBBSE) ने 23 फरवरी से 4 मार्च तक कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया था। वहीं 12 वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 14 मार्च से 27 मार्च, 2023 तक किया गया था।

