Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरWBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट की तिथि घोषित, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक

WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट की तिथि घोषित, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक

WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: वेस्ट बंगाल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( डब्ल्यूबीबीएसई ) कक्षा 10वीं का परिणाम 19 मई को सुबह 10 बजे जारी करेगा। नतीजे wbresults.nic.in पर चेक कर सकेंगे।

WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट की तिथि घोषित, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 11:01 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: वेस्ट बंगाल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( डब्ल्यूबीबीएसई ) कक्षा 10वीं का परिणाम 19 मई को सुबह 10 बजे जारी करेगा। नतीजे WBBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट wbbse.org , wbbse.wb.gov.in या wb.allresults.nic.in , wbresults.nic.in पर चेक कर सकेंगे। इसके अलवा रिजल्ट लाइव हिंदुस्तान वेबसाइट livehindustan.com/career पर भी चेक कर सकेंगे।  पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड माध्यमिक परीक्षा 23 फरवरी से 4 मार्च तक दोपहर 12:45 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे के बीच आयोजित की गई थी। कुल 6,98,628 छात्रों ने कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षाओं के लिए पंजीकृत किया गया था।

साल 2022 में वेस्ट बंगाल 10वीं का कुल पास प्रतिशत 86.60 फीसदी रहा था। अर्णब घोरई और रौनक मंडल ने टॉप किया था। दोनों टॉपर्स (Toppers) ने 99 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए थे।  ईस्ट मिदनापुर के छात्र-छात्राओं का पास प्रतिशत अन्य जिलों के मुकाबले सबसे अधिक रहा था।

WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: यूं कर सकेंगे चेक
- पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड रिजल्ट की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट wbresults.nic.in पर जाएं।
- Madhyamik Result के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- अपना रोल नंब डालें और सब्मिट करें। रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
WBBSE 10th ExamWbbseWbbse.org