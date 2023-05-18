WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: कल जारी होंगे पश्चिम बंगाल दसवीं क्लास के रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: वेस्ट बंगाल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( डब्ल्यूबीबीएसई ) कक्षा 10वीं का परिणाम 19 मई को सुबह 10 बजे जारी करेगा। रिजल्ट घोषित होते ही WBBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट wbbse.or

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 01:22 PM

WBBSE WB Board 10th Result 2023: वेस्ट बंगाल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( डब्ल्यूबीबीएसई ) कक्षा 10वीं का परिणाम 19 मई को सुबह 10 बजे जारी करेगा। रिजल्ट घोषित होते ही WBBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट wbbse.org , wbbse.wb.gov.in या wb.allresults.nic.in , wbresults.nic.in पर रोल नंबर के जरिए स्कोरकार्ड चेक किए जा सकेंगे। आपको बता दें कि आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार West Bengal Madhyamik Board, यानी WB 10th Results प्रैस कांफ्रेंस के जरिए जारी किए जाएंगे और 12 बजे तक रिजल्ट जारी करने का लिंक एक्टिव कर दिया जाएगा। बोर्ड के अध्य नतीजे चेक करेंगे।

इसके अलवा रिजल्ट लाइव हिंदुस्तान वेबसाइट livehindustan.com/बोर्ड रिजल्ट पेज पर भी चेक कर सकेंगे।  पश्चिम बंगाल बोर्ड माध्यमिक परीक्षा 23 फरवरी से 4 मार्च तक दोपहर 12:45 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे के बीच आयोजित की गई थी। कुल 6,98,628 छात्रों ने कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षाओं के लिए पंजीकृत किया गया था।

