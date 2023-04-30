Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUttarakhand Board Exam 2023: 25 मई तक आएगा उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023: 25 मई तक आएगा उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 02:52 PM

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023: उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 25 मई तक घोषित किया जाना है। लाखों छात्र रिजल्ट आने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा 16 मार्च से शुरू होकर 6 अप्रैल तक चली थी। इस साल बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए कुल 1253 केंद्र बनाये गये थे।

2 लाख 57 हजार छात्रों ने दी थी परीक्षा
बता दें कि इस बार की परीक्षा में कुल 2 लाख 57 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हुए थे। इस बार उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षाओं को पूरी तरह से नकल मुक्त रखने का प्रयास किया गया था। इस दौरान परीक्षा केंद्रों पर मोबाइल फोन को भी प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया था।

