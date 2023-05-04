Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSSSC VDO Exam date : यूपी वीडीओ भर्ती के लिए री-एग्जाम की तिथि घोषित

UPSSSC VDO Exam date : यूपी वीडीओ भर्ती के लिए री-एग्जाम की तिथि घोषित

UPSSSC VDO Exam date : उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ग्राम विकास अधिकारी (वीडीओ), ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी और पर्यवेक्षक के कुल 1983 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए पुनर्परीक्षा 26 व 27 जून को आयोजित कराएगा।

UPSSSC VDO Exam date : यूपी वीडीओ भर्ती के लिए री-एग्जाम की तिथि घोषित
Pankaj Vijayविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊThu, 04 May 2023 07:35 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

UPSSSC VDO Exam date : उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ग्राम विकास अधिकारी (वीडीओ), ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी और पर्यवेक्षक के कुल 1983 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए पुनर्परीक्षा 26 व 27 जून को आयोजित कराएगा। आयोग ने बुधवार को परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी किया। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के 1557, ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के 362 व पर्यवेक्षक के 64 कुल 1983 पदों पर भर्ती के लए 14 लाख से अधिक आवेदन आए। 

आयोग ने वर्ष 2018 में परीक्षा कराते हुए वर्ष 2019 में परिणाम जारी कर दिया, लेकिन वर्ष 2020 में धांधली की शिकायत के बाद एसआईटी से जांच कराई गई। इसमें धांधली की पुष्टी के बाद इसे निरस्त कर दिया गया था। अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष सीबी पालीवाल के निर्देश पर उस समय इसकी एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई थी। इसके बाद पूरे मामले की जानकारी शासन को दी गई थी। अब दोबारा परीक्षा कराई जा रही है।

UPSSSC : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती में नकलची महिला को पास करने पर आयोग घिरा, बिना गिरफ्तारी आरोप पत्र दाखिल

किसके कितने पद
- ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी           1527
- ग्राम विकास अधिकारी           362
- पर्यवेक्षक (समाज कल्याण)    64

भर्ती में कब क्या
- भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन निकाला गया जून 2018 में
- ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन 30 मई 2018 से
- आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख 29 जून 2018
- परीक्षा 22 व 23 अक्तूबर 2018 को हुई
- शासन ने 20 मार्च 2020 को एसआईटी गठित की
- आयोग से अभिलेख परीक्षण का काम 27 मार्च 2020 को रोका
- 2021 मार्च में भर्ती परीक्षा रद्द करने का फैसला लिया गया

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Upsssc