UPSSSC Van Daroga : वन दारोगा भर्ती मुख्य परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी जारी, यहां देखिए

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 06:47 PM

UPSSSC Van Daroga Bharti: उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने वन दरोगा मुख्य परीक्षा 2022 की प्रोविजनल आंसर की जारी कर दी हैं। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने यूपीएसएसएससी की इस भर्ती परीक्षा में भाग लिया हो वे आयोग की वेबसाइट upsssc.gov.in पर उपलब्ध लिंक https://edumedia.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/PM/HH_Master_Provisional+Ans.pdf पर अपलोड कर दी गई है।

आयोग की ओर से जारी नोटिस में कहा गया है कि संबंधित अभ्यर्थियों को यह भी सूचित किया जाता है कि वन दरोगा के रिक्त 701 पदों पर चयन के लिए मुख्य परीक्षा जनपद लखनऊ में 30 अप्रैल 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी। इस परीक्षा की अनंतिम आंसर की पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए वेबसाइट पर लिंक भी उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। जिन अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा में पूछे गए प्रश्नों को लेकर आपत्ति हो वे 15 मई 2023 तक अपनी आपत्तियां दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

अभ्यर्थी यहां यूपीएसएसएससी का पूरा नोटिस भी देख सकते हैं।

UPSSSC Van Daroga Main Exam Anser Key Notice

