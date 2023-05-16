Hindustan Hindi News
UPSSSC Recruitment: ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के 1468 पदों पर होगी भर्ती, आवेदन 23 मई से

Alakha Singhविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊTue, 16 May 2023 09:24 PM

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के 1468 पदों पर भर्ती करने जा रहा है। इसके लिए 23 मई से ऑनलाइन आवेदन लिए जाएंगे और अंतिम तिथि 12 जून है। शुल्क समायोजन और आवेदन में संशोधन की अंतिम तिथि 19 जून है। सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 849, अनुसूचित जाति 356, अनुसूचित जनजाति सात, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग 139 और ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए 117 पद हैं।

आयोग के सचिव अवनीश सक्सेना के मुताबिक पंचायती राज विभाग के अधीन ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती के लिए मंगलवार को विज्ञापन निकालते हुए आवेदन मांगा गया है। आयोग की वेबसाइट http://upsssc.gov.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए प्रारंभिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2022 (पीईटी) वाले पात्र होंगे। पीईटी में शून्य या नकारात्मक अंक पाने वाले मुख्य परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए पात्र नहीं होंगे।

उत्तर प्रदेश ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी सेवा नियमावली के मुताबिक उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद से इंटरमीडिएट या उसके समकक्ष परीक्षा पास करने वाले पात्र होंगे। एनआईईएलआईटी द्वारा कंप्यूटर में ट्रिपल सी प्रमाण पत्र भी होना चाहिए। आवेदन के लए 18 से 40 वर्ष की आयु वाले पात्र होंगे। भर्ती लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर की जाएगी।

ईडब्ल्यूएस की पात्रता साफ की गई
आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर (ईडब्ल्यूएस) श्रेणी में आवेदन करने वालों को तय तिथि के आधार पर प्रमाण पत्र होने पर लाभ दिया जाएगा। आवेदन करने से पहले एक अप्रैल से 12 जून 2023 के बीच का प्रमाण पत्र बना होना चाहिए। वित्तीय वर्ष 2022-23 की आय के आधार पर बना हो और वित्तीय वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए मान्य हो।

ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुल्क 25 रुपये
आयोग ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन आवेदन शुल्क 25 रुपये रखा है। सभी वर्गों, सामान्य, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग, अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति के आवेदनों को 25 रुपये देना होगा। स्वतत्रता संग्राम सेनानी आश्रित, भूतपूर्व सैनिक, महिला, दिव्यांगज, उत्कृष्ट खिलाड़ियों को मूल श्रेणी के आधार पर तय शुल्क 25 रुपये ही देना होगा। मुख्य परीक्षा के लिए शार्टलिस्ट किए गए अभ्यर्थियों से परीक्षा शुल्क बाद में लिया जाएगा। इसके भुगतान के बाद ही प्रवेश डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा।

UpssscGram Panchayat OfficerGram Panchayat Vacancy