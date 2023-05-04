Hindustan Hindi News
UPSSSC PET : यूपी में ग्रुप सी पदों पर निकलेगी बंपर भर्ती, 4500 से अधिक वैकेंसी के प्रस्ताव मिले

उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग निकाय चुनाव के बाद भर्तियों के लिए विज्ञापन निकालने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है। सबसे पहले कनिष्ठ सहायक के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन लिए जाएंगे।

Pankaj Vijayविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊThu, 04 May 2023 06:37 PM

यूपी में ग्रुप सी के पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी के इंतजार में बैठे युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर है। उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग निकाय चुनाव के बाद भर्तियों के लिए विज्ञापन निकालने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है। सबसे पहले कनिष्ठ सहायक के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन लिए जाएंगे। इसके लिए आयोग को अभी तक विभिन्न विभागों के 4500 से अधिक पदों पर भर्ती का प्रस्ताव मिल चुके हैं। इस संख्या में अभी और बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है।

उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग प्रारंभिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2022 के लिए साल के अंत तक सभी रिक्तियों के लिए आवेदन लेने की तैयारी में है। इसमें विभिन्न विभागों से भर्ती प्रस्ताव मिल चुके हैं। वह इन पदों को पदवार अलग-अलग करा रहा है। आयोग चाहता है कि एक समान और एक योग्यता वाले पदों का विज्ञापन एक साथ निकाला जाए, जिससे युवाओं को आवेदन करने में सुविधा होगा और अलग-अलग फार्म भरने के लिए बार-बार पैसे न देने पड़े। आयोग के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक ग्रुप सी के विभिन्न पदों के उसे भर्ती के प्रस्ताव मिल चुके हैं। इसमें कनिष्ठ सहायक व तकनीकी वर्ग के पद हैं।

तकनीकी वर्ग के पदों के लिए इस बार अलग से आवेदन लेने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए मिली रिक्तियों को अलग किया जा रहा है। निकाय चुनाव के बाद आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। इस बार आवेदन लेने के कुछ दिनों बाद ही परीक्षा पाठ्यक्रम भी जारी कर दिया जाएगा, जिससे आवेदन करने वालों को तैयारी करने का पूरा मौका मिले।

कम परीक्षा केंद्र बनेंगे
आयोग भर्ती परीक्षाओं में नकल रोकने के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र का मानक भी नए सिरे से तय करने जा रहा है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि बड़ी परीक्षाओं के लिए प्रमुख शहरों में ही परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। परीक्षा केंद्र के लिए सरकारी और सहायता प्राप्त स्कूलों को पहली प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। निजी स्कूलों को बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। इसे बनाते समय संबंधित जिलों के डीआईओएस से स्कूल के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की जाएगी, जिससे धांधली की संभावना बंद हो सके।

