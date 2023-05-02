UPSSSC Lekhpal Result : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, जनरल, OBC व EWS की कटऑफ समान

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSSSC Lekhpal Result : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, जनरल, OBC व EWS की कटऑफ समान

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result , Cut off : उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग (UPSSSC) ने राजस्व लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। कुल 27455 अभ्यर्थियों को पास घोषित किया गया है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 06:17 PM

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result: उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग (UPSSSC) ने राजस्व लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। कुल 27455 अभ्यर्थियों को पास घोषित किया गया है। लेखपाल 8085 पदों के लिए जुलाई 2022 में मुख्य परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। परीक्षार्थी लंबे समय से नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे थे। यूपीएसएसएससी लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आयोग की वेबसाइट upsssc.gov.in पर जाकर चेक किया जा सकता है। चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। लेखपाल के कुल 8085 वैकेंसी में से 3271 पद अनारक्षित हैं। एससी के लिए 1690, एसटी के लिए 152, ओबीसी के लिए 2174 और ईडब्ल्यूएस (आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर) वर्ग के लिए 798 पद आरक्षित हैं।

कितनी रही कटऑफ 
यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा में जनरल, ओबीसी व ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी की कटऑफ समान रही है। अनारक्षित वर्ग की कटऑफ 75.75, एससी की 73.75, एसटी की 66.50, ओबीसी की 75.75, ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग की 75.75 अंक रही है।

यूपीएसएसएससी ने परिणाम नोटिस में कहा है कि अहर्ता/ अभिलेख जांच के लिए चिन्हित अभ्यर्थियों का रिजल्ट अंतिम चयन परिणाम नहीं है। ऐसे में अहर्ता/ अभिलेख परीक्षण के लिए घोषित इस परिणाम में सम्मिलित होने के आधार पर अंतिम चयन के लिए किसी प्रकार का दावा स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा। अंतिम चयन परिणाम अर्हता अभिलेख परीक्षण के बाद यथा समय घोषित किया जाएगा।

रिजल्ट चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

रिजल्ट नोटिस के लिए क्लिक करें 

अगर क्षैतिज आरक्षण की बात करें तो स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी के आश्रित वर्ग के लिए कटऑफ अंक 70.50 अंक, महिला वर्ग के लिए 75.50, सैन्य वियोजित/ भूतपूर्व सैनिक 66.50 तय किए गए हैं। 

यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती के लिए 13 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। यूपीएसएसएससी पीईटी स्कोर ( UPSSSC PET Score ) के आधार पर  2,47,667 उम्मीदवारों को शार्टलिस्ट किया गया था। पीईटी के आधार पर शार्टलिस्ट किए उम्मीदवार मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठे थे। यूपीएसएसएससी राजस्व लेखपाल परीक्षा 31 जुलाई को 12 जिलों के 501 केंद्रों पर हुई थी। यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती मुख्य परीक्षा की आंसर-की एक अगस्त 20222 को ही जारी कर दी गई थी। लेखपाल मुख्य परीक्षा की आंसर की पर आपत्तियां लेने व उनका निराकरण करने के बाद आयोग ने सभी प्रश्नपत्र के आठों सीरीज (A, B, C, D, E, F, G व H) की फाइनल आंसर की भी 7 सितंबर 2022 को जारी कर दी थी।

यूपी में नई लेखपाल भर्ती कब ( UPSSSC New Lekhpal Recruitment 2023 )
आयोग ने इन लेखपाल के रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती कराने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक प्रदेश में इस साल 4443 लेखपालों की रिवेन्यू इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर प्रमोशन के चलते लेखपाल के करीब साढ़े चार हजार पद खाली हो गए हैं। मंडल में लेखपाल की कुल रिक्तियों के आधार पर अधियाचन राजस्व परिषद को जल्द ही मुहैया कराया जाएगा।

UPSSSC LekhpalLekhpal BhartiSarkari Result