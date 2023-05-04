UPSSSC : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती में नकलची महिला को पास करने पर आयोग घिरा, बिना गिरफ्तारी आरोप पत्र दाखिल

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSSSC : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती में नकलची महिला को पास करने पर आयोग घिरा, बिना गिरफ्तारी आरोप पत्र दाखिल

UPSSSC Lekhpal : उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग द्वारा लेखपाल के 8085 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए जारी परीक्षा परिणाम में नकल करते हुए पकड़ी गई महिला को पास कर दिए जाने का मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया है।

Pankaj Vijayवरिष्ठ संवाददाता,प्रयागराजThu, 04 May 2023 07:20 AM

यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती की परीक्षा के दौरान जिस महिला अभ्यर्थी रितु सिंह पर नकल करने का आरोप लगाकर परीक्षा केंद्र में हंगामा किया गया था, वह पकड़ी नहीं गई। वहीं इस मामले में स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल, प्रबंधक समेत पांच लोग जेल भेजे गए।  पुलिस ने बिना गिरफ्तारी ही रितु के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दाखिल कर दिया। हैरानी की बात ये है कि नकल की आरोपी रितु अब इस भर्ती परीक्षा में पास भी हो गई है। उसके पास होने पर बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ गई। इस मामले में आज भी तीन आरोपी फरार हैं। 

क्या है पूरी कहानी 
पुलिस के मुताबिक, चेतना गर्ल्स इंटर कॉलेज करेली में 31 जुलाई 2022 को लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा के दौरान नकल के आरोप में रितु सिंह को परीक्षा दे रहे अभ्यर्थियों ने पकड़ लिया था। आरोप है कि महिला अभ्यर्थी के पास से नकल सामग्री, उत्तर पुस्तिका मिली थी। अभ्यर्थियों ने हंगामा किया तो पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अफसर जागे। इस प्रकरण में स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट संदीप यादव ने स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल समेत नौ लोगों के खिलाफ करेली थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल शबनम परवीन, उनके प्रबंधक बेटे शाबान अहमद, कार्यालय प्रभारी गिरिराज गुप्ता और कक्ष निरीक्षक हुमा बानो को गिरफ्तार जेल भेज दिया। पांचवें आरोपी प्रिंसिपल के दूसरे बेटे कासाम को एसटीएफ ने जेल भेजा था। करेली पुलिस ने बताया कि एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बाद रितु फरार हो गई थी। उसे हाईकोर्ट से स्टे मिल गया था। इसी कारण उसकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई। रितु समेत अन्य आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दाखिल हो चुका है। 

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, जनरल, OBC व EWS की कटऑफ समान

इनको जेल भेजा गया
1-प्रिंसिपल शबनम परवीन
2-प्रबंधक शाबान अहमद
3-प्रबंधक कासाम अहमद
4- कार्यालय प्रभारी गिरिराज गुप्ता 
5-कक्ष निरीक्षक हुमा बानो 

इनको मिला था स्टे
1-रितु सिंह-अभ्यर्थी
2-महावीर सिंह-कार्यालय कर्मी
3-मालाधारी यादव-कक्ष निरीक्षक

ये हैं अभी फरार 
1-सलीम
2-पौरुष
3-खुरेश 

अखिलेश ने कहा, नकल माफिया का अमृत काल
उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग द्वारा लेखपाल के 8085 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए जारी परीक्षा परिणाम में नकल करते हुए पकड़ी गई महिला को पास कर दिए जाने का मामला बुधवार को दिनभर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होता रहा। सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार में नकल माफिया का अमृतकाल चल रहा है। आयोग ने इस पर सफाई दी है कि परीक्षा केंद्र से इसकी सूचना नहीं मिली। अब पुलिस रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई होगी। अखिलेश ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि यूपी पुलिस ने लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल करते हुए जिस महिला अभ्यर्थी को सबूत के साथ पकड़ा, आयोग ने उसे उतीर्ण घोषित कर दिया। ये ईमानदार अभ्यर्थियों के साथ अन्याय है। जांच हो और दंडात्मक कार्रवाई भी।

