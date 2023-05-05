Hindustan Hindi News
UPSSSC : यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती का परिणाम संशोधित करने की मांग, दिया जा रहा यह तर्क

संयुक्त युवा मोर्चा ने CM योगी को पत्र लिखकर लेखपाल भर्ती का परिणाम संशोधित करने की मांग की है। मोर्चा के राजेश सचान ने सवाल उठाया है कि नतीजों में संदिग्ध अभ्यर्थियों के रिजल्ट पर रोक क्यों नहीं लगी।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,प्रयागराजFri, 05 May 2023 04:27 PM

संयुक्त युवा मोर्चा ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को पत्र लिखकर लेखपाल भर्ती का परिणाम संशोधित करने की मांग की है। मोर्चा के राजेश सचान का कहना है कि लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा में धांधली के मामले को संज्ञान में लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने एसटीएफ जांच के आदेश दिए थे जिसमें 15 हजार अभ्यर्थियों को संदिग्ध मानते हुए अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग को रिपोर्ट सौंपी गई थी। लेकिन उनके परिणाम पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई। जिससे अपात्र अभ्यर्थियों का चयन डाक्यूमेंट वेरीफिकेशन के लिए हो गया है। लिहाजा डाक्यूमेंट वेरीफिकेशन के लिए संशोधित परिणाम जारी किया जाए। 

आयोग ने 5 अप्रैल को लेखपाल परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी किया था। इसमें कुल 27455 अभ्यर्थियों को पास घोषित किया गया । अनारक्षित वर्ग की कटऑफ 75.75, एससी की 73.75, एसटी की 66.50, ओबीसी की 75.75, ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग की 75.75 अंक रही। यूपी लेखपाल भर्ती के लिए 13 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। यूपीएसएसएससी पीईटी स्कोर ( UPSSSC PET Score ) के आधार पर  2,47,667 उम्मीदवारों को शार्टलिस्ट किया गया था। 

निकाय चुनाव बाद यूपीएसएसएससी निकालेगा 4500 से अधिक वैकेंसी 
उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग निकाय चुनाव के बाद भर्तियों के लिए विज्ञापन निकालने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है। सबसे पहले कनिष्ठ सहायक के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन लिए जाएंगे। इसके लिए आयोग को अभी तक विभिन्न विभागों के 4500 से अधिक पदों पर भर्ती का प्रस्ताव मिल चुके हैं। इस संख्या में अभी और बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है।

