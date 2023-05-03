यूपीएससी ने भर्ती परीक्षा कराने का अरुणाचल सरकार का अनुरोध ठुकराया, कहा- यह नियमों के खिलाफ

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरयूपीएससी ने भर्ती परीक्षा कराने का अरुणाचल सरकार का अनुरोध ठुकराया, कहा- यह नियमों के खिलाफ

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में ग्रुप 'ए' और 'बी' के पदों के लिए भर्ती परीक्षा आयोजित करने का राज्य सरकार का अनुरोध खारिज कर दिया है। एक अधिकारी ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।

Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,ईटानगरWed, 03 May 2023 05:27 PM

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में ग्रुप 'ए' और 'बी' के पदों के लिए भर्ती परीक्षा आयोजित करने का राज्य सरकार का अनुरोध खारिज कर दिया है। एक अधिकारी ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। राज्य सरकार ने यूपीएससी से अरुणाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (एपीपीएससी) के पुनर्गठन और कार्यात्मक होने तक ग्रुप 'ए' और 'बी' के खाली पदों के लिए राज्य की भर्ती नीति के अनुरूप परीक्षा आयोजित करने का अनुरोध किया था। राज्य सरकार के अनुरोध का जवाब देते हुए यूपीएससी ने हाल ही में राज्य के मुख्य सचिव को एक पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि नियमों के मुताबकि “जब राज्य में एक विधिवत गठित लोक सेवा आयोग काम कर रहा हो तो ऐसा करने (यूपीएससी द्वारा परीक्षा आयोजित करने) की अनुमति नहीं है।”
     
एपीपीएससी की ओर से आयोजित सहायक अभियंता (सिविल) परीक्षा में प्रश्न-पत्र लीक 'घोटाले' के मद्देनजर आयोग के एक सदस्य को छोड़कर इसके अध्यक्ष निपो नबाम एवं अन्य सभी सदस्यों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है।
     
यूपीएससी ने पत्र में उल्लेख किया है कि एपीपीएससी “अभी भी आयोग के एक सदस्य के साथ काम कर रहा है। यह कानून का एक स्थापित सिद्धांत है कि संवैधानिक/वैधानिक प्रावधान के तहत एक मनोनीत प्राधिकार को प्रदत्त जिम्मेदारी का निर्वहन केवल उसी प्राधिकार द्वारा किया जाना चाहिए, न कि किसी अन्य द्वारा।”

राज्य प्रशासनिक सुधार सचिव अजय चगती ने कहा कि चूंकि यूपीएससी ने परीक्षा आयोजित करने से इनकार कर दिया, इसलिए एपीपीएससी के अध्यक्ष और तीन सदस्यों की नियुक्ति के लिए एक विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है।
     
राज्य सरकार ने ऑल न्यिशी स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन (एएनएसयू) और पैन अरुणाचल ज्वाइंट स्टीयरिंग कमेटी (पीएजेएससी) की मांग पर  भर्ती परीक्षा कराने के लिए यूपीएससी को पत्र लिखा था।
     
उल्लेखनीय है कि कथित प्रश्न-पत्र लीक होने का मामला तब सामने आया जब एक उम्मीदवार ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। पिछले साल 26 और 27 अगस्त को हुई परीक्षा में 400 से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए थे।
     
राज्य सरकार ने अक्टूबर में मामला केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) को सौंप दिया था। मामले की जांच पहले राज्य पुलिस और उसके विशेष जांच प्रकोष्ठ द्वारा की गई थी।
     
चगती ने कहा कि कथित तौर पर कदाचार में शामिल 41 कर्मचारियों में से 19 की नौकरी समाप्त कर दी गई और 22 कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की गई है।

