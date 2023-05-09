Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरएक IAS अफसर की UPSC Prelims से पहले के 20 दिनों की सच्ची कहानी, समझ आई तो कामयाबी पक्की

एक IAS अफसर की UPSC Prelims से पहले के 20 दिनों की सच्ची कहानी, समझ आई तो कामयाबी पक्की

आईएएस अफसर अवनीश ने अपने दिनों का दिलचस्प किस्सा सुनाते हुए मैसेज दिया है कि अभ्यर्थियों को अपने रिसोर्स सीमित करने चाहिए। वह जो ऑथेंटिक किताबें अभी तक पढ़ते आ रहे हैं, उन्हीं पर यकीन करें।

एक IAS अफसर की UPSC Prelims से पहले के 20 दिनों की सच्ची कहानी, समझ आई तो कामयाबी पक्की
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 04:52 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

UPSC Prelims 2023: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 में अब 20 दिनों से भी कम का समय रह गया है। एडमिट कार्ड जारी होते ही अभ्यर्थियों के दिलों की धड़कनें भी तेज हो गई है। यूपीएससी आईएएस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन देश भर में 28 मई को होगा। करीब ढाई सप्ताह की रणनीति यूपीएससी अभ्यर्थियों की सफलता तय करने में बेहद अहम भूमिका निभाएगी। इसी दौरान बहुत से अभ्यर्थी नर्वस होकर अपनी तैयारी से भटक जाते हैं। भर्ती परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं को समय समय पर प्रेरित करते रहने वाले आईएएस अफसर अवनीश शरण ने अपने दिनों का दिलचस्प किस्सा सुनाते हुए मैसेज दिया है कि अभ्यर्थियों को अपने रिसोर्स सीमित करने चाहिए। वह जो ऑथेंटिक किताबें अभी तक पढ़ते आ रहे हैं, उन्हीं पर यकीन करें और उन्हें बार-बार पढ़ें। अवनीश 2009 बैच के छत्तीसगड़ कैडर के अधिकारी हैं। यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2008 में उनकी ऑल इंडिया 77वीं रैंक आई थी। 

अपनी कहानी शेयर करते हुए आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण ने फेसुबक पर लिखा, 'यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में 20 दिन शेष थे। रात के खाने के बाद रूममेट के साथ थोड़ा घूमने गए। पास में ही एक 'सीनियर पार्टनर' (जिसने 4 बार प्रीलिम्स दिया था) का कमरा था, सोचा कि मैं वहां जाऊं। वहां पहुंचे तो 3 मठाधीश और थे। उनका कमरा नई और पुरानी किताबों की तरह महक रहा था। वे उन किताबों के बीच से निकले। मैंने उन्हें प्रीलिम्स के इस तिलिस्म को तोड़ने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने किताबों की ओर इशारा करते हुए मुझसे पूछा कि क्या मैंने वे किताबे पढ़ ली हैं? किताबों के नाम पढ़ते-पढ़ते मेरा दिमाग खराब हो गया। सिर दर्द हो गया और पसीने छूटने लगे। मेरे रूममेट ने मुझे संभाला। दरअसल उन किताबें के बारे में मैंने सुना भी नहीं था। मेरा आत्मविश्वास बुरी तरह डगमगा गया।'

अवनीश ने आगे लिखा, 'अपने कमरे में वापस आकर मुझे लगा कि मैंने कुछ पढ़ा नहीं है। मैं गलत दिशा में चल रहा हूं। मैंने सारे बुकशेल्फ को फिर से देखा। वहीं सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए सभी प्रामाणिक पुस्तकें थीं। मैंने तुरंत अपने अंकल को कॉल किया, जो मेरे गाइड हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सुबह बात करते हैं। मैं रात भर सो नहीं सका। फिर सुबह-सुबह अंकल का फोन आया। उन्हें सारी बात पता थी। लंबी बातचीत के बाद मैं बहुत जोर से हंसा, और मेरा आत्मविश्वास लौट आया। उसके बाद से मैं प्रारंभिक परीक्षा तक अपने सीनियर पार्टनर से नहीं मिला। मुझे लगता है कि जो उम्मीदवार इस साल प्रारंभिक परीक्षा दे रहे हैं, वे समझ गए हैं कि बचे हुए समय में क्या करना है और क्या नहीं करना है।
अवनीश ने अपनी पोस्ट के अंत में लिखा कि यह सच्ची घटना पर आधारित है।

पहली शादी टूटने के बाद इन IAS अफसरों ने एक-दूजे को बनाया अपना जीवनसाथी, UPSC में आई थी 7वीं और 16वीं रैंक

प्रेरित करती है अवनीश की सफलता की कहानी
अवनीश  के 10वीं में 44.7 प्रतिशत, 12वीं  में 65 प्रतिशत, ग्रेजुएशन में 60 प्रतिशत अंक थे। यानी वह औसत छात्र थे। सीडीएस और सीपीएफ भर्ती परीक्षा में फेल हुए। राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग की परीक्षा में 10 से अधिक बार प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में फेल हुए। यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में प्रथम प्रयास में साक्षात्कार तक पहुंचे। इन सब झटकों के बाद भी उन्होंने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और यूपीएससी के दूसरे प्रयास में उनकी ऑल इंडिया 77वीं रैंक आई। 
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
UPSC PrelimsUPSC Civil Services ExamUpsc Ias Ips Exam