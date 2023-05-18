UPSC NDA और CDS का नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी, इंडियन आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स में बेशुमार भर्तियां

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSC NDA और CDS का नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी, इंडियन आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स में बेशुमार भर्तियां

UPSC ने एनडीए एनए परीक्षा 2023 और सीडीएस परीक्षा 2023 के नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिए हैं। इंडियन आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स में अफसर बनना चाह रहे अभ्यर्थी एनडीए, एनए 2023 और सीडीएस के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 09:40 AM

UPSC NDA NA , CDS Notification 2023 : संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने एनडीए एनए परीक्षा-II 2023 और सीडीएस परीक्षा (II) 2023 के नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिए हैं। इंडियन आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स में अफसर बनना चाह रहे अभ्यर्थी एनडीए, एनए 2023 और सीडीएस के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। इच्छुक व योग्य अभ्यर्थी upsconline.nic.in पर जाकर एप्लाई कर सकते हैं। एनडीए-एनए के लिए जहां 12वीं पास युवा आवेदन कर सकेंगे, वहीं सीडीएस के लिए ग्रेजुएट युवा आवेदन कर सकेंगे।  आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 6 जून 2023 है। एनडीए और सीडीएस लिखित परीक्षा 3 सितंबर 2023 को होगी। 

NDA वैकेंसी डिटेल्स
आर्मी - 208 (महिलाओं के लिए 10 पद समेत)
नेवी - 42 (महिलाओं के लिए 12 पद समेत)
एयर फोर्स - कुल 120 पद , (फ्लाइंग में महिलाओं के 2 पद समेत कुल 92 पद, ग्राउंड ड्यूटी टेक में महिलाओं के 2 पद समेत कुल 18 पद, ग्राउंड ड्यूटी नॉन टेक में महिलाओं के 2 पद समेत कुल 10 पद, 
एनए (10 प्लस टू कैडेट एंट्री स्कीम) - 25 (7 पद महिलाओं के लिए)

आयु संबंधी योग्यता
ऐसे पुरुष और महिलाएं जिनका जन्म 2 जनवरी 2005 से पहले और 1 जनवरी 2008 के बाद न हुआ हो।

NDA की डिटेल- शैक्षणिक योग्यता 
थल सेना 
योग्यता : मान्यता प्राप्त स्कूल/शिक्षा बोर्ड से बारहवीं पास होना चाहिए।

नौसेना व वायु सेना
योग्यता (नौसेना और वायु सेना के लिए) : फिजिक्स और मैथमेटिक्स विषय से बाहरवीं कक्षा की परीक्षा पास हो या समकक्ष योग्यता हो।   

ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जो अभी बारहवीं कक्षा में हैं, वे भी इन पदों के लिए आवेदन योग्य हैं। ऐसे अभ्यर्थियों को एसएसबी इंटरव्यू के समय पास होने का प्रमाणपत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा। 

सीडीएस में भर्तियां
एकेडमी के अनुसार रिक्तियों का विवरण
इंडियन मिलिट्री एकेडमी (आईएमए),देहरादून        पद : 100
इंडियन नेवल एकेडमी (आईएनए), एझिमाला        पद : 22
एयर फोर्स एकेडमी (एएफए), हैदराबाद        पद : 32

ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी (ओटीए), चेन्नई (पुरुष)    पद : 169
- शार्ट सर्विस कमिशन (पुरुषों) के लिए हैं।

- ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी , ओटीए, चेन्नई (महिला)    पद : 16

CDS की शैक्षणिक योग्यता 
आईएमए -  मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से किसी विषय में बैचलर डिग्री प्राप्त हो। 
नेवल एकेडमी -   मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय या संस्थान से इंजीनियरिंग में बैचलर डिग्री प्राप्त हो।
एयर फोर्स एकेडमी- मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से बैचलर डिग्री। बारहवीं में फिजिक्स एंव मैथमेटिक्स का अध्ययन किया हो। या इंजीनियरिंग में बैचलर डिग्री प्राप्त हो। 

सीडीएस नोटिफिकेशन

एनडीए नोटिफिकेशन 

एनडीए और सीडीएस के लिए चयन प्रक्रिया
लिखित परीक्षा और एसएसबी इंटरव्यू 

एनडीए आयु सीमा -  16.5 से 19.5 वर्ष। 
सीडीएस आयु सीमा - 19 से 24 वर्ष।

