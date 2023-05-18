बिना UPSC IAS परीक्षा दिए मंत्रालय में सीधा ज्वॉइंट सेक्रेटरी बनने का मौका, 20 मई को निकलेगी भर्ती

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरबिना UPSC IAS परीक्षा दिए मंत्रालय में सीधा ज्वॉइंट सेक्रेटरी बनने का मौका, 20 मई को निकलेगी भर्ती

UPSC Lateral Entry 2023: केंद्र सरकार ने अपने विभिन्न विभागों में निजी क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञों को कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर संयुक्त सचिवों, निदेशकों एवं उपसचिवों के रूप में भर्ती करने का फैसला किया है।

Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 04:47 PM

UPSC Lateral Entry 2023: केंद्र सरकार ने अपने विभिन्न विभागों में निजी क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञों को अनुबंध के आधार पर संयुक्त सचिवों, निदेशकों एवं उपसचिवों के रूप में भर्ती करने का फैसला किया है। उम्मीदवारों के लिए विस्तृत विज्ञापन एवं संबंधित दिशा-निर्देश 20 मई को यूपीएससी की वेबसाइट पर डाल दिए जाएंगे। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी 20 मई से 19 जून तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि कार्मिक एवं प्रशिक्षण विभाग ने संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) को 12 सरकारी विभागों व मंत्रालयों में लेटरल इंट्री ( UPSC Lateral Entry 2023 ) के माध्यम से भर्ती करने का आग्रह किया है। मध्यम स्तरीय प्रवेश का तात्पर्य सरकारी विभागों में निजी क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञों की भर्ती है। आमतौर पर संयुक्त सचिवों, निदेशकों एवं उपसचिवों के पद अखिल भारतीय अधिकारियों एवं समूह ए के अधिकारियों द्वारा संभाले जाते हैं।

अधिकारी ने कहा, उम्मीदवारों को ऑनलाइन आवेदन में उनके द्वारा दी गई सूचना के आधार पर उन्हें साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कितनी रिक्तियां लेटरल भर्ती द्वारा भरी जाएंगी, उनकी जानकारी विज्ञापन में दे दी जाएगी। कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने जून 2018 में पहली बार लेटरल एंट्री द्वारा संयुक्त सचिव के 10 पदों के लिए आवेदन मंगाए थे। इन पदों के लिए संघ लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा भर्ती की गई थी। आयोग ने अक्तूबर 2021 में केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों के लिए 31 उम्मीदवारों की सिफारिश की थी, जिनमें तीन संयुक्त सचिव, 19 निदेशक और नौ उपसचिव पदों के लिए थे। अधिकारी ने कहा कि अब यह सरकार तीसरी बार लेटरल एंट्री द्वारा भर्ती की प्रक्रिया 20 मई से शुरू करेगी।

इन मंत्रालयों और विभागों में होगी भर्ती
अधिकारी ने कहा कि यह प्रस्तावित भर्ती कृषि एवं कृषक कल्याण मंत्रालय के कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग, नागर विमानन मंत्रालय, रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्रालय के रसायन एवं पेट्रोरसायन विभाग, कॉरपोरेट मामले मंत्रालय, उपभोक्ता मामले, खाद्य एवं सार्वजनिक वितरण मंत्रालय के खाद्य एवं सार्वजनिक वितरण विभाग एवं भारी उद्योग मंत्रालय के लिए की जाएगी। इसके अलावा शिक्षा मंत्रालय में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, आवास एवं शहरी मामले मंत्रालय, कानून एवं न्याय मंत्रालय में कानूनी मामले विभाग, वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंत्रालय में उद्योग एवं आंतरिक उद्योग संवर्धन विभाग में भी भर्तियां की जाएंगी। रसायन एवं उवर्रक मंत्रालय में पेट्रोरसायन विभाग, शिक्षा मंत्रालय में स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग में चुनिंदा पद भी इस भर्ती द्वारा भरे जाएंगे।

आमतौर पर संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली सिविल सेवा परीक्षा, वन सेवा परीक्षा या अन्य केंद्रीय सेवाओं की परीक्षा में चयनित अधिकारियों को करियर में लंबा अनुभव हासिल करने के बाद ज्वॉइंट सेक्रेटरी के पद पर तैनात किया जाता है। लेकिन लेट्रल एंट्री से भर्ती हुए प्राइवेट सेक्टर के प्रोफेशनल्स को सीधा ज्वॉइंट सेक्रेटरी पर पर काम का मौका मिलेगा। निजी क्षेत्र के अनुभवी और विशेषज्ञ पेशेवरों की इस पर नियुक्ति की जाएगी। 

यूपीएससी इससे पहले भी लेट्रल एंट्री से ज्वॉइंट सेक्रेटरी (संयुक्त सचिव) स्तर के पदों पर भर्ती निकाल चुका है। वर्ष 2021 में ज्वॉइंट सेक्रेटरी और डायरेक्टर लेवल के पदों के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए थे। प्राइवेट सेक्टर के विशेषज्ञों को सीधे नियुक्त किया गया था। 

 मोदी सरकार ने कुछ साल पहले लेट्रल स्कीम की शुरुआत की थी। इस तरह की भर्ती में कोई लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होती है। उम्मीदवार के आवेदनों के आधार पर उन्हें इंटरव्यू के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किया जाता है। इंटरव्यू में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर चयन किया जाएगा। उम्मीदवारों को इंटरव्यू के समय अपने डॉक्यूमेंट्स दिखाने होंगे। 

