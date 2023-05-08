UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 : 28 मई को है यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023, एडमिट कार्ड कर लें डाउनलोड

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 : 28 मई को है यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023, एडमिट कार्ड कर लें डाउनलोड

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 06:04 PM

UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 : यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड आज जारी हो गए हैं। परीक्षार्थी upsc.gov.in पर जाकर एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। यूपीएससी आईएएस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 के आयोजन से ठीक बीस दिन पहले एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए हैं।इस परीक्षा का आयोजन देश भर में 28 मई 2023 को होगा। यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के साथ भारतीय वन सेवा परीक्षा 2023 भी होगी। भारतीय वन सेवा परीक्षा की मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रीलिम्स पास करना होगा। यानी दोनों प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं का प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम कॉमन होगा।

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

ऐसे डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे एडमिट कार्ड

सबसे पहले यूपीएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.upsc.gov.in पर जाएं

होम पेज पर दिए गए लिंक e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” पर क्लिक करें

पेज पर लॉगइन करें और एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करेंय़

भविष्य के लिए एडमिट कार्ड का प्रिंटआउट लें लें।

आपको बता दें कि UPSC CSE Prelims एग्जाम के लिए आवेदन एक फरवरी से 21 फरवरी तक चले थे।  सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2023 ( UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 ) के जरिए कुल 1105 पदों पर भर्ती होगी।  अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र अपने साथ एडमिट कार्ड का प्रिंट आउट और ऑरिजनल फोटो पहचान पत्र लाना होगा। अंतिम परिणाम की घोषणा तक ई एडमिट कार्ड को अपने पास सुरक्षित रखना होगा।

