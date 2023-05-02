Hindustan Hindi News
UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 : जारी होने वाला यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड

UPCS Prelims Admit Card : अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र अपने साथ एडमिट कार्ड का प्रिंट आउट और ऑरिजनल फोटो पहचान पत्र लाना होगा। अंतिम परिणाम की घोषणा तक ई एडमिट कार्ड को अपने पास सुरक्षित रखना होगा।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 02:05 PM

UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 : यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड कुछेक दिनों में जारी होने वाले हैं। परीक्षार्थी upsc.gov.in पर जाकर एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। यूपीएससी आईएएस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन देश भर में 28 मई 2023 को होगा। यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के साथ भारतीय वन सेवा परीक्षा 2023 भी होगी। भारतीय वन सेवा परीक्षा की मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रीलिम्स पास करना होगा। यानी दोनों प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं का प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम कॉमन होगा।  सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2023 ( UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 ) के जरिए कुल 1105 पदों पर भर्ती होगी।  

अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र अपने साथ एडमिट कार्ड का प्रिंट आउट और ऑरिजनल फोटो पहचान पत्र लाना होगा। अंतिम परिणाम की घोषणा तक ई एडमिट कार्ड को अपने पास सुरक्षित रखना होगा।  ई-प्रवेश पत्र की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अभ्यर्थी की है और अगर कोई अन्य व्यक्ति इस ई-प्रवेश पत्र का प्रयोग करता है तो यह साबित करने का दायित्व अभ्यर्थी का है कि उसने किसी प्रतिरूपधारक की मदद नहीं ली है। 

यूपीएससी अभ्यर्थी को किसी भी तरह का मोबाइल, घड़ी या इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट एग्जाम हॉल में ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। अगर एडमिट कार्ड पर फोटो साफ नहीं है तो अपने साथ दो पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो (हर सेशन के लिए एक-एक ) जरूर लाएं। साथ में अपना फोटो पहचान पत्र जरूर लाएं। काले पेन के अलावा किसी अन्य पेन से दिए गए उत्तरों को चेक नहीं किया जाएगा।

यूपीएससी भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (आईएएस), भारतीय विदेश सेवा (आईएफएस) , भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (आईपीएस), भारतीय राजस्व सेवा (आईआरएस) समेत की तरह की सिविल सेवओं के लिए अधिकारियों का चयन करने के लिए प्रतिवर्ष तीन चरणों में प्रारंभिक, मुख्य और साक्षात्कार सिविल सेवा परीक्षा आयोजित कराती है। इस भर्ती परीक्षा में हर साल करीब 8 से 9 लाख युवा बैठते हैं।

