Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSC CSE Prelims 2023: यूपीएससी ने इन अभ्यर्थियों को दिया परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने का ऑप्शन

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: यूपीएससी ने इन अभ्यर्थियों को दिया परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने का ऑप्शन

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने उन उम्मीदवारों को वैकल्पिक केंद्र देने का फैसला किया है, जिन्हें 28 मई को होने वाली सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए मणिपुर के इंफाल में केंद्र आवंटित किया गया था।

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: यूपीएससी ने इन अभ्यर्थियों को दिया परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने का ऑप्शन
Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 04:44 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने उन उम्मीदवारों को वैकल्पिक केंद्र देने का फैसला किया है, जिन्हें 28 मई को होने वाली सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए मणिपुर के इंफाल में केंद्र आवंटित किया गया था। वैकल्पिक केंद्र आइजोल (मिजोरम), कोहिमा (नागालैंड), शिलांग (मेघालय), दिसपुर (असम), जोरहाट (असम), कोलकाता (पश्चिम बंगाल) और दिल्ली हैं। मणिपुर में हिंसा के कारण 70 से अधिक लोगों की जान गई और हजारों विस्थापित होना पड़ा।

यूपीएससी ने एक बयान में कहा कि इंटरएक्टिव वॉयस रिस्पांस सिस्टम (आईवीआरएस) सुविधा के माध्यम से ऐसे उम्मीदवारों के लिए केंद्र परिवर्तन का विकल्प उपलब्ध होगा। इस संबंध में प्रत्येक उम्मीदवार को आयोग में पंजीकृत उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर एक संदेश भेजा जाएगा। उम्मीदवारों को आईवीआरएस के माध्यम से इस सुविधा का लाभ उठाने के लिए अपने पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर का उपयोग करना चाहिए।

राज्य प्रशासन के परामर्श से मणिपुर राज्य में स्थिति की सावधानीपूर्वक समीक्षा करने के बाद, आयोग ने सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा, 2023 के इम्फाल (मणिपुर) केंद्र के उम्मीदवारों को वैकल्पिक केंद्रों की पेशकश करने का निर्णय लिया है। भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (आईएएस), भारतीय विदेश सेवा (आईएफएस) और भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (आईपीएस) के अधिकारियों का चयन करने के लिए यूपीएससी द्वारा सालाना तीन चरणों (प्रारंभिक, मुख्य और साक्षात्कार) में सिविल सेवा परीक्षा आयोजित की जाती है।

आयोग ने कहा कि एक उम्मीदवार 17 मई, 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे से 19 मई, 2023 को शाम 5 बजे तक 011-23070641, 23381073, 23384508 और 23387876 पर यूपीएससी से संपर्क करने के लिए मणिपुर राज्य में किसी भी जिला प्रशासन के कार्यालय पहुंच सकता है।

इन सभी प्रत्याशियों का डाटा जिला प्रशासन के पास रहेगा। जिला प्रशासन एक उम्मीदवार को केंद्र परिवर्तन सुविधा का लाभ उठाने के लिए यूपीएससी के उपरोक्त हेल्पलाइन टेलीफोन नंबरों पर कॉल करने की अनुमति देगा।

इसके अलावा, ऐसे उम्मीदवारों के लिए केंद्र बदलने का विकल्प भी यूपीएससी की वेबसाइट (www.upsc.gov.in) पर 17 मई को दोपहर 12 बजे से 19 मई, 2023 की शाम 5 बजे तक चौबीसों घंटे उपलब्ध रहेगा। परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने का विकल्प उन उम्मीदवारों के लिए भी उपलब्ध है, जिन्होंने अब तक अपने ई-प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर लिए हैं।

उपरोक्त में से किसी भी माध्यम से इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों से केंद्र परिवर्तन विकल्प प्राप्त होने पर, उन्हें उनके चुने हुए केंद्रों के स्थानों पर आवंटित किया जाएगा और तदनुसार, उनके नए ई-प्रवेश पत्र जारी किए जाएंगे। केंद्र के परिवर्तन की पुष्टि करने वाला एक संदेश ऐसे प्रत्येक उम्मीदवार को उसके पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजा जाएगा।

नए ई-एडमिट कार्ड यूपीएससी की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड करने के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे। इसके अलावा, ये ई-प्रवेश पत्र उम्मीदवारों द्वारा संग्रह के लिए राज्य मुख्यालयों के साथ जिला मुख्यालयों पर भी उपलब्ध होंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त, ई-प्रवेश पत्र भी डाकघरों के माध्यम से उम्मीदवारों के आवास पर वितरित किए जाएंगे।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
UPSC Civil Services ExamUPSC IAS InterviewUpsc Ias Ips Exam