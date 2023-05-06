पहली शादी टूटने के बाद इन IAS अफसरों ने एक-दूजे को बनाया अपना जीवनसाथी, UPSC में आई थी 7वीं और 16वीं रैंक

Hindustan Hindi News
UPSC IAS : अनन्या ने यूपीएससी परीक्षा 2014 में 16वीं रैंक हासिल की थी। यूपीएससी के अपने ही प्रयास में वह राज्य की टॉपर थीं। वहीं चंचल की यूपीएससी परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया लेवल पर 7वीं रैंक थी।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 02:19 PM

आईएएस ऑफिसर अनन्या दास और आईएएस चंचल राणा शादी के बंधन में बंध गए हैं। संबलपुर (ओडिशा) की कलेक्टर अनन्या और बोलांगीर के कलेक्टर चंचल राणा ने फरवरी में सगाई की थी। सगाई का कार्यक्रम संबलपुर में अनन्या के घर पर हुआ था। दोनों की यह दूसरी शादी है। असम की रहने वाली अनन्या ने इससे पहले कोरापुट के कलेक्टर अब्दाल अख्तर से शादी की थी वहीं चंचल ने रायगढ़ा की कलेक्टर स्वधा देव सिंह से शादी की थी। दोनों की पहली शादी टिक नहीं सकी। 

अनन्या दास 2015 बैच की गुजरात कैडर की आईएएस ऑफिसर हैं। वर्तमान में वह ओडिशा के संबलपुर जिले की कलेक्टर हैं। इससे पहले वह कटक म्यूनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन के कमिश्नर पद पर सेवाएं दे चुकी हैं। अनन्या ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2014 में 16वीं रैंक हासिल की थी। यूपीएससी के अपने ही प्रयास में वह राज्य की टॉपर बनी थीं। 

2014 बैच के आईएएस ऑफिसर चंचल राणा बोलांगीर के कलेक्टर हैं। चंचल मूल रूप से पश्चिम बंगाल के रहने वाले हैं लेकिन वह ओडिशा में पले बड़े, और उनकी पढ़ाई लिखाई यही हुई। एनआईटी सिलचर से पासआउट चंचल की यूपीएससी परीक्षा में ऑल इंडिया लेवल पर 7वीं रैंक थी। चंचल की पहचान ओडिशा के बोलांगीर में दुग्ध क्रांति लाने वाले अफसर के रूप में है। चंचल राणा देश भर के उन 18 जिला कलेक्टरों में शामिल थे जिन्हें गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से 'इंडियन एक्सप्रेस एक्सीलेंस इन गवर्नेंस अवार्ड' मिला।

इस सप्ताह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए एक वीडियो ने उनकी शादी की खबर की पुष्टि की। 

