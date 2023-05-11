UPSC Calender 2024: यहां देखें सिविल सेवा, NDA , CDS समेत सभी यूपीएससी परीक्षाओं की नई तारीखें

Hindustan Hindi News
यूपीएससी ने बुधवार परीक्षा कैलेंडर 2024 जारी कर दिया है। यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विसेज़ प्रारंभिक परीक्षा (पीटी), एनडीए, एनए 1 और सीडीएस 1 के साथ अन्य परीक्षाओं की तारीख घोषित कर दी गई है। वेबसाइट upsc. gov.

Anuradha Pandeyसंवाददाता,पटनाThu, 11 May 2023 06:58 AM

यूपीएससी ने बुधवार परीक्षा कैलेंडर 2024 जारी कर दिया है। यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विसेज़ प्रारंभिक परीक्षा (पीटी), एनडीए, एनए 1 और सीडीएस 1 के साथ अन्य परीक्षाओं की तारीख घोषित कर दी गई है। वेबसाइट upsc. gov. in पर जाकर पूरा कैलेंडर देखा जा सकता है।अगले साल यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का आयोजन 26 मई को और मुख्य परीक्षा 20 सितंबर को होगा। उम्मीदवार सिविल सर्विसेज़ परीक्षा के लिए दो फरवरी से लेकर पांच मार्च 2024 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस दौरान इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का भी आयोजन होगा। इंजीनियरिंग सर्विसेज़ परीक्षा (प्रिलिमिनरी) के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया छह सितंबर से 26 सितंबर 2023 तक जारी रहेगी। वहीं, परीक्षा 18 फरवरी, 2024 को होगी। एनडीए, एनए और सीडीएस परीक्षा का आयोजन 21 अप्रैल 2024 को होगा। वहीं, आवेदन प्रक्रिया 20 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। उम्मीदवार नौ जनवरी तक आवेदन पर सकते हैं।

