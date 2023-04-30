UPPSC: साक्षात्कार में असफल अभ्यर्थियों का नाम वेबसाइट पर डिस्प्ले करेंगे, निजी कंपनियों में मिल सकेगी नौकरी

Hindustan Hindi News
Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजSun, 30 Apr 2023 11:27 PM

UPPSC: सूबे की सबसे प्रतिष्ठित परीक्षा पीसीएस के साक्षात्कार में असफल प्रतियोगी छात्रों के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग पहल करने जा रहा है। आयोग अध्यक्ष संजय श्रीनेत ने निर्णय लिया है कि पीसीएस की प्रारंभिक और मुख्य परीक्षा पास करने के बावजूद मामूली अंकों से साक्षात्कार से छंटने वाले मेधावियों की सहमति लेकर उनका नाम और शैक्षणिक योग्यता आयोग की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर डिस्प्ले की जाएगी। साथ ही निजी कंपनियों से इन अभ्यर्थियों को समायोजित करने की सिफारिश भी की जाएगी।

साक्षात्कार से छंटने वाले अभ्यर्थियों से सहमति लेने के लिए राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा (पीसीएस) 2023 की मुख्य परीक्षा के आवेदन में ही विकल्प लेने पर विचार चल रहा है। पीसीएस के लिए यूपी समेत देशभर के पांच से छह लाख अभ्यर्थी आवेदन करते हैं। तीन लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में शामिल होते हैं और मुख्य परीक्षा के बाद गिनती के अभ्यर्थी ही साक्षात्कार तक पहुंचते हैं। आयोग का मानना है कि साक्षात्कार में चयन न होने का मतलब यह नहीं कि ये अभ्यर्थी मेधावी नहीं हैं।

बोले प्रतियोगी, रोजगार के खुलेंगे अवसर
आयोग के निर्णय का प्रतियोगी छात्रों ने स्वागत किया है। पीसीएस 2018 के साक्षात्कार में मात्र छह नंबर से चयन से वंचित छात्रा रश्मि मिश्रा का कहना है कि आयोग का यह अत्यंत ही सराहनीय कदम है। इससे हम जैसे सभी अभ्यर्थियों को यह आश्वासन मिलेगा कि इंटरव्यू में असफलता का अर्थ फेल होना नहीं, बल्कि सिर्फ चंद अंकों की कमी से सेवा से वंचित होना है। परीक्षा दे रहे युवाओं को अवसादग्रस्त होने से बचाने के लिए भी यह कदम आवश्यक था। पीसीएस 2018 का साक्षात्कार देने वाले विकास तिवारी मानते हैं इस पहल से कंपनियों को स्किल्ड मैनपॉवर मिलेगा और परीक्षार्थियों के लिए रोजगार के अवसर भी खुलेंगे। कई परीक्षार्थी असफल होने पर अवसाद में चले जाते हैं इससे उनको भी लाभ होगा। 2004 और 2008 में लोअर पीसीएस और 2006 में पीसीएस का साक्षात्कार दे चुके धर्मेन्द्र कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि यह निर्णय निराश हो चुके प्रतियोगियों के लिए उम्मीद लेकर आया है। पीसीएस 2018 का साक्षात्कार देने वाले उमेश त्रिपाठी कहते हैं कि आयोग का निर्णय बहुत ही प्रशंसनीय और युवाओं के हित में महत्वपूर्ण है। प्रतियोगी छात्र संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष अवनीश पांडेय ने आयोग के फैसले का स्वागत किया है। 

