UPPSC PCS Answer Key: लोक सेवा आयोग ने जारी की पीसीएस 2023 प्री परीक्षा की उत्तरकुंजी

Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजWed, 17 May 2023 08:30 PM

UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने 14 मई को आयोजित सम्मिलित राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस) 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा की सामान्य अध्ययन विषय की चारों सीरीज की प्रश्नपुस्तिकाओं की उत्तरकुंजी अपनी अधिकारिक वेबसाइट uppsc.up.nic.in पर जारी कर दी है जो 23 मई तक उपलब्ध रहेगी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक अजय कुमार तिवारी ने अभ्यर्थियों को सलाह दी है कि उत्तरकुंजी को देख लें और यदि कोई विसंगति प्रतीत होती है तो अपना प्रत्यावेदन साक्ष्य सहित 24 मई की शाम पांच बजे तक आयोग को पंजीकृत डाक से या स्वयं उपलब्ध करा सकते हैं। 14 मई को आयोजित परीक्षा में 5,65,659 अभ्यर्थियों में से 224067 (60.37%) शामिल हुए थे।

आपको बता दें कि आयोग ने पीसीएस मुख्य परीक्षा में ऐतिहासिक बदलाव करते हुए मुख्य परीक्षा के वैकल्पिक विषय हटा दिया है। इसके स्थान पर उत्तर प्रदेश स्पेशल के दो प्रश्नपत्र होंगे। माना जा रहा है कि इसी वजह से इस बार यूपीपीएससी पीसीएस 2023 के लिए आवेदन काफी कम आए हैं। जहां हर साल करीब 10 लाख छात्र इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करते थे वहीं अब मात्र साढ़े पांच लाख छात्रों ने आवेदन किया है। दूसरा कारण इस बार रिक्तियों की संख्या भी बहुत कम है शायद इसीलिए कम अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। 

