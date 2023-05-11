Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPPSC : 9 साल बाद आठ पदों का परिणाम घोषित, पांच पद अभी भी फंसे

UPPSC : 9 साल बाद आठ पदों का परिणाम घोषित, पांच पद अभी भी फंसे

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने संभागीय निरीक्षक (प्राविधिक) परीक्षा 2014 के आठ पदों का परिणाम नौ साल बाद घोषित कर दिया। कानूनी विवाद के कारण अभी भी पांच पदों का परिणाम घोषित नहीं किया जा सका है।

UPPSC : 9 साल बाद आठ पदों का परिणाम घोषित, पांच पद अभी भी फंसे
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजThu, 11 May 2023 11:29 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने संभागीय निरीक्षक (प्राविधिक) परीक्षा 2014 के आठ पदों का परिणाम नौ साल बाद बुधवार को घोषित कर दिया। कानूनी विवाद के कारण अभी भी पांच पदों का परिणाम घोषित नहीं किया जा सका है। आठ पदों पर रोमेश कुमार अग्रवाल, मनोज कुमार शुक्ला, राजीवा कुमार, देवांशु गंगवार, कृष्ण चन्द्र सिंह, प्रशांत कुमार सिंह, रवि शंकर और गिरीश चन्द्र का चयन हुआ है।

सचिव विनोद कुमार गौड़ ने बताया कि इस भर्ती की लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम 21 दिसंबर 2018 को घोषित किया गया था। जिसमें सफल अभ्यर्थियों का साक्षात्कार 18 से 28 जनवरी 2019 के बीच कराया गया। कुल 79 रिक्तियों के सापेक्ष 66 अभ्यर्थियों को अंतिम रूप से सफल घोषित किया गया था। शेष 13 पदों के परिणाम हाईकोर्ट में दायर विभिन्न याचिकाओं में पारित अंतरिम आदेश के परिप्रेक्ष्य में घोषित नहीं किया गया था।

चन्द्रभूषण यादव व अन्य बनाम उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य व अन्य में 28 नवंबर 2022 को पारित आदेश और अवमानना याचिका में पांच मई को पारित अंतरिम निर्णय के अनुपालन में याचिकाकर्ताओं की चार रिक्तियों जबकि एक अन्य याचिका के अनुपालन में एक रिक्ति कुल पांच पदों को छोड़कर आठ पदों का परिणाम घोषित किया गया है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
UPPSC