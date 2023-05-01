UPPSC Prelims Exam 2023: मतगणना से मुक्त रहेंगे पीसीएस प्री के अभ्यर्थी

Hindustan Hindi News
UPPSC Prelims Exam 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने 14 मई को प्रस्तावित पीसीएस 2023 प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वाले सरकारी सेवकों को मतगणना से मुक्त रखने का अनुरोध सभी जिलाधिकारियों से किय

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजMon, 01 May 2023 10:47 PM

UPPSC Prelims Exam 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने 14 मई को प्रस्तावित पीसीएस 2023 प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वाले सरकारी सेवकों को मतगणना से मुक्त रखने का अनुरोध सभी जिलाधिकारियों से किया है। आयोग के सचिव विनोद कुमार गौड़ ने 29 अप्रैल को सभी डीएम को भेजे पत्र में लिखा है कि सम्मिलित राज्य / प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 14 मई को 51 जिलों में दो पालियों सुबह 9:30 से 11:30 और 2:30 से 4:30 बजे तक होनी है। सचिव के अनुसार इस परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने वाले बहुत से सरकारी सेवकों ने आयोग कार्यालय में प्रार्थना पत्र भेजा है। मांग कर रहे हैं कि उनकी ड्यूटी 13 मई को नगर निकाय मतगणना में सुदूर जनपदों में लगी होने के कारण ड्यूटी के बाद अपने गृह जनपद अथवा निकट जनपद में जहां परीक्षा केन्द्र आवंटित है, परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होना संभव नहीं होगा। इससे उनकी परीक्षा छूट सकती है। आयोग की ओर से अभ्यर्थियों के परीक्षा केन्द्र सहित अनुक्रमांक आवंटित किए जा चुके हैं, जिससे केन्द्र परिवर्तन संभव नहीं है।

ऐसे में डीएम से अनुरोध किया है कि ऐसे सरकारी सेवक जो पीसीएस 2023 में सम्मिलित हो रहे हैं उन्हें मतगणना ड्यूटी से मुक्त रखा जाए ताकि वे ससमय निर्धारित परीक्षा केन्द्र पर परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हो सकें। गौरतलब है कि पीसीएस के लिए कुल 567657 (392733 पुरुष व 174924 महिला) अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है।

इन 51 जिलों में होनी है प्रारंभिक परीक्षा
पीसीएस 2023 प्री आगरा, अलीगढ़, अम्बेडकर नगर, अयोध्या, आजमगढ़, बांदा, बलिया, बदायूं, बरेली, बस्ती, बिजनौर, बुलंदशहर, चंदौली, देवरिया, फतेहपुर, फिरोजाबाद, गाजीपुर, गाजियाबाद, गोरखपुर, ग्रेटर नोएडा (गौतमबुद्ध नगर), गोंडा, हापुड़, हरदोई, इटावा, जौनपुर, झांसी, ज्योतिबाफुले नगर, कानपुर नगर, कौशाम्बी, कुशीनगर, लखीमपुर, ललितपुर, लखनऊ, महराजगंज, मैनपुरी, मथुरा, मऊ, मेरठ, मिर्जापुर, मुरादाबाद, मुजफ्फरनगर, प्रयागराज, पीलीभीत, रायबरेली, रामपुर, सहारनपुर, शाहजहांपुर, सीतापुर, सुल्तानपुर, वाराणसी एवं उन्नाव में होनी है।

