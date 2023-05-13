UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: यूपी पीसीएस प्री कल, आधा घंटा पहले पहुंचे, 2 फोटो भी लाएं, जानें नियम

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: यूपी पीसीएस प्री कल, आधा घंटा पहले पहुंचे, 2 फोटो भी लाएं, जानें नियम

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की पीसीएस प्री का आयोजन कल होगा। अभ्यर्थियों को निर्धारित केंद्र पर दो फोटो एवं आईडी प्रूफ की मूल व छायाप्रति के साथ उपस्थित होना होगा।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 09:19 PM

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग कल 14 मई को सम्मिलित राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस) 2023 प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का आयोजन करेगा। अभ्यर्थियों को निर्धारित केंद्र पर दो फोटो एवं आईडी प्रूफ की मूल व छायाप्रति के साथ उपस्थित होना होगा। परीक्षा दो पालियों में सुबह 9.30 से 11.30 बजे और दोपहर 2.30 से शाम 4.30 बजे तक होगी। एग्जाम सेंटर्स पर उम्मीदवारों को आधे घंटे पहले एंट्री करनी होगी।  इस साल यूपी पीसीएस के लिए 5.50 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया है।  

एसडीएम, डिप्टी एसपी समेत विभिन्न प्रकार के 173 पदों के लिए आयोग परीक्षा करा रहा है। 

प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम में प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर के लिए एक तिहाई अंक काटा जाएगा। कुल वैकेंसी के 15 गुना उम्मीदवारों को प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा में पास किया जाएगा। पास घोषित उम्मीदवारों को मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठना होगा। 

इन जिलों में होगा प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम
1. आगरा, (2) अयोध्या, (3) आजमगढ़, (4) बाराबंकी, (5) बरेली, (6) गाजियाबाद, (7) गोरखपुर, (8) जौनपुर, (9) झांसी, (10) कानपुर नगर, (11) लखनऊ, (12) मथुरा, (13) मेरठ, (14) मिर्जापुर, (15) मुरादाबाद, (16) प्रयागराज, (17) रायबरेली, (18) सीतापुर, (19) वाराणसी, (20) अलीगढ़, (21) बस्ती, (22) बुलंदशहर, (23) इटावा, (24) गाजीपुर, (25) हरदोई, (26) ज्योतिबाफुले नगर, (27) महाराजगंज, (28) मैनपुरी, (29) मुजफ्फरनगर, (30) सहारनपुर, (31) शाहजहांपुर, (32) देवरिया, (33) मऊ, (34) बांदा, (35) सुल्तानपुर, (36) फतेहपुर, (37) बलिया, (38) ग्रेटर नोएडा (गौतम बुद्ध नगर), (39) रामपुर और (40) गोंडा।
 

UPPSC PCSUPPSC