UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2023:14 मई को साढ़े पांच लाख उम्मीदवार देंगे यूपी पीसीएस प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2023:14 मई को साढ़े पांच लाख उम्मीदवार देंगे यूपी पीसीएस प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 04:20 PM

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की पीसीएस प्री (2023) परीक्षा 14 मई को आयोजित की जाएगी। यह परीक्षा परीक्षा प्रदेश के 51 जिलों में आयोजित की जाएगी। अगर यूपीपीएससी पीसीएस प्रीलिम्स एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड नहीं किए हैं, तो uppsc.up.nic.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस साल यूपी पीसीएस के लिए 5.50 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया है।  कुल वैकेंसी के 15 गुना उम्मीदवारों को प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा में पास किया जाएगा। 

14 मई रविवार को दो पालियों सुबह 9.30 से 11.30 बजे और दोपहर 2.30 से शाम 4.30 बजे तक परीक्षा होगी। सुरक्षा के लिहाज से परीक्षा से पहले कई इंतजाम किए गए हैं। एसडीएम, डिप्टी एसपी समेत कई पदों के लिए 173 पदों पर परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही है। प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम में प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर के लिए एक तिहाई अंक काटा जाएगा। पास घोषित उम्मीदवारों को मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठना होगा।एग्जाम सेंटर्स पर उम्मीदवारों को आधे घंटे पहले एंट्री करनी होगी। एग्जाम शुरू होने के 10 मिनट बाद किसी को अंदर नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा। हर केंद्र पर दो पुरुष और दो महिला पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहेंगे।  

UPPSC PCSUPPSC