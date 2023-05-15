Hindustan Hindi News
UPPSC PCS Prelims : बड़ी तादाद में अभ्यर्थियों ने छोड़ दी पीसीएस परीक्षा, इन परीक्षार्थियों के पास होने के ज्यादा चांस

UPPSC PCS Prelims : बड़ी तादाद में अभ्यर्थियों ने छोड़ दी पीसीएस परीक्षा, इन परीक्षार्थियों के पास होने के ज्यादा चांस

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: यूपी पीसीएस सामान्य अध्ययन के पेपर में 150 में से सर्वाधिक 40 प्रश्न भूगोल, पर्यावरण से पूछे गए। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अच्छे से इसकी तैयारी की होगी उनके पास होने के ज्यादा आसार है

UPPSC PCS Prelims : बड़ी तादाद में अभ्यर्थियों ने छोड़ दी पीसीएस परीक्षा, इन परीक्षार्थियों के पास होने के ज्यादा चांस
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजMon, 15 May 2023 09:08 AM

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश की सबसे प्रतिष्ठित भर्ती सम्मिलित राज्य/ प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस)- 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा रविवार को दो पालियों में हुई। उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने प्रदेश के 51 जिलों में 1241 केंद्र बनाए थे। पीसीएस के 173 पदों के लिए पंजीकृत 5,65,659 अभ्यर्थियों में से 224067 (60.37) परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। सुबह 930 से 1130 बजे की पहली पाली में सामान्य अध्ययन के पेपर में 150 में से सर्वाधिक 40 प्रश्न भूगोल, पर्यावरण और पारिस्थितिकी से पूछे गए। साफ है कि जिसने अच्छे से इसकी तैयारी की होगी उसके लिए मुख्य परीक्षा की राह आसान होगी।

इतिहास विषय के विशेषज्ञ शांतनु राय के अनुसार इतिहास और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन से 27 प्रश्न पूछे गए थे। करंट अफेयर्स से 24, राजव्यवस्था से 23, अर्थशास्त्रत्त् से 16, साइंस से 13, यूपी स्पेशल के चार जबकि सरकारी योजनाओं से जुड़े तीन प्रश्न थे। इतिहास के प्रश्नों के साथ-साथ अन्य विषयों के प्रश्न भी सामान्य थे। जिन अभ्यर्थियों के पास बेसिक जानकारी थी और धैर्य के साथ प्रश्नों को हल करने का प्रयास किए होंगे उन्हें अवश्य सफलता मिलेगी। सुबह 930 से 1130 बजे की पहली पाली में सामान्य अध्ययन और 230 से 430 बजे तक की दूसरी पाली में सीसैट की परीक्षा थी।

सीसैट ( CSAT )  में हिन्दी के 25 अंग्रेजी के 15 प्रश्न
दूसरी पाली में सीसैट के पेपर में सामान्य हिन्दी के 25 व सामान्य अंग्रेजी के 15 प्रश्न पूछे गए थे। जबकि गणित व रीजनिंग के 50 प्रश्न थे। अभ्यर्थियों की मानें तो इस बार सीसैट का पेपर आसान रहा। आयुषी पांडेय के अनुसार भूगोल व इतिहास आदि के प्रश्न संतुलित थे। आधुनिक इतिहास से कुछ ज्यादा सवाल थे। तनुज कुमार ने बताया कि राज व्यवस्था, इतिहास व भूगोल से अच्छे प्रश्न पूछे गए थे। श्याम सिंह यादव की मानें तो राजव्यवस्था के प्रश्न अच्छे थे जबकि अर्थशास्त्रत्त् के प्रश्न थोड़ा कठिन रहे। अनुज यादव ने बताया कि पैटर्न में कोई बदलाव नहीं था व सामान्य अध्ययन के प्रश्न औसत थे।

कौशाम्बी में सबसे अधिक 72 फीसदी ने दी परीक्षा
51 जिलों में आयोजित पीसीएस 2022 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में 60.37 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए। कौशाम्बी में पंजीकृत 2636 अभ्यर्थियों में से 1906 (72.31 प्रतिशत) शामिल हुए जो सबसे अधिक थे। बांदा में 5521 में 3901 (70.66), गोंडा में 8399 में 5916 (70.44) जबकि सुल्तानपुर में 9074 में से 6369 (70.19) अभ्यर्थी उपस्थित हुए। प्रयागराज में 34464 में 23516 (68.23) अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए।

