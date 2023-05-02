Hindustan Hindi News
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023: जारी होने वाले वाले हैं यूपीपीएससी पीसीएस प्रीलिम्स एडमिट कार्ड जारी

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023: यूपी पीसीएस 2023 प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने वाले हैं। अभ्यर्थी इन्हें uppsc.up.nic.in पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर एवं जन्मतिथि डालकर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 12:07 PM

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग बहुत जल्द सम्मिलित राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस) 2023 प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने वाला है। यूपीपीएससी पीसीएस प्रीलिम्स एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने पर अभ्यर्थी इन्हें uppsc.up.nic.in पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर एवं जन्मतिथि की डिटेल्स डालकर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। एसडीएम, डिप्टी एसपी समेत विभिन्न प्रकार के 173 पदों के लिए आयोग 14 मई को प्रारंभिक परीक्षा कराएगा। इस बार यूपी पीसीएस के लिए साढ़े पांच लाख से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। अभ्यर्थियों को निर्धारित केंद्र पर दो फोटो एवं आईडी प्रूफ की मूल व छायाप्रति के साथ उपस्थित होना होगा।

प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम में प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर के लिए एक तिहाई अंक काटा जाएगा। कुल वैकेंसी के 15 गुना उम्मीदवारों को प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा में पास किया जाएगा। पास घोषित उम्मीदवारों को मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठना होगा। 

इन जिलों में होगा प्रीलिम्स एग्जाम
1. आगरा, (2) अयोध्या, (3) आजमगढ़, (4) बाराबंकी, (5) बरेली, (6) गाजियाबाद, (7) गोरखपुर, (8) जौनपुर, (9) झांसी, (10) कानपुर नगर, (11) लखनऊ, (12) मथुरा, (13) मेरठ, (14) मिर्जापुर, (15) मुरादाबाद, (16) प्रयागराज, (17) रायबरेली, (18) सीतापुर, (19) वाराणसी, (20) अलीगढ़, (21) बस्ती, (22) बुलंदशहर, (23) इटावा, (24) गाजीपुर, (25) हरदोई, (26) ज्योतिबाफुले नगर, (27) महाराजगंज, (28) मैनपुरी, (29) मुजफ्फरनगर, (30) सहारनपुर, (31) शाहजहांपुर, (32) देवरिया, (33) मऊ, (34) बांदा, (35) सुल्तानपुर, (36) फतेहपुर, (37) बलिया, (38) ग्रेटर नोएडा (गौतम बुद्ध नगर), (39) रामपुर और (40) गोंडा।

इस बार की पीसीएस परीक्षा पहले से अलग होगी। यूपी सरकार ने इस साल से पीसीएस मुख्य परीक्षा से वैकल्पिक विषय की अनिवार्यता को समाप्त करते हुए इसके स्थान पर उत्तर प्रदेश पर आधारित सामान्य ज्ञान के दो प्रश्नपत्र (पांच और छह) जोड़ दिए हैं। अब पीसीएस में सफलता पाने के लिए प्रतियोगी छात्रों को भारत के विकास में उत्तर प्रदेश की भूमिका का भी अध्ययन करना होगा। पिछले साल तक मुख्य परीक्षा में सामान्य अध्ययन के प्रश्नपत्र में यूपी पर आधारित सात टॉपिक पूछे जाते थे। इस बार दो नये प्रश्नपत्र जुड़ने से यूपी पर आधारित टॉपिक की संख्या बढ़कर 43 हो गई है। 

विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि मेन्स में हुए इस बदलाव से प्रदेश के प्रतियोगी छात्रों की पीसीएस बनने की राह पहले की तुलना में आसान हो जाएगी। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यूपी आधारित दो नए प्रश्न पत्र होने के बाद संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा देने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की मुश्किलें काफी बढ़ जाएंगी। 

