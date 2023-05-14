Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPPSC PCS exam Today: पीसीएस परीक्षा आज, प्रवेश पत्र के लिए घंटों हुए परेशान

UPPSC PCS exam Today: पीसीएस परीक्षा आज, प्रवेश पत्र के लिए घंटों हुए परेशान

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से रविवार को दो पालियों में होने जा रही सम्मिलित राज्य/ प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस)- 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के लिए हजारों अभ्यर्थी देर र

UPPSC PCS exam Today: पीसीएस परीक्षा आज, प्रवेश पत्र के लिए घंटों हुए परेशान
Anuradha Pandeyप्रमुख संवाददाता,​​​​​​​प्रयागराजSun, 14 May 2023 05:50 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से रविवार को दो पालियों में होने जा रही सम्मिलित राज्य/ प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस)- 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के लिए हजारों अभ्यर्थी देर रात तक परेशान रहे। परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले शनिवार को एक समय में एक साथ 45 हजार से अधिक लोगों के हिट करने के कारण वेबसाइट काफी समय तक हैंग रही। इसके चलते अभ्यर्थी प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के लिए घंटों परेशान रहे। आयोग के मीडिया प्रभारी विनोद कुमार गौड़ ने बताया कि सामान्य दिनों में एक समय में 10 से 15 हजार लोग वेबसाइट पर हिट करते हैं। इसकी तुलना में तीन गुना से अधिक लोगों के हिट करने के कारण प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने में थोड़ा समय लगा।

पीसीएस-23 के 173 पदों के लिए प्रदेशभर के 51 जिलों में 1241 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इन केंद्रों पर 5,67,656 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देंगे। परीक्षा दो पालियों में सुबह 930 से 1130 बजे और 230 से 430 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा के दोनों प्रश्नपत्र 200-200 अंक के होंगे। शांतिपूर्वक परीक्षा संपन्न कराने के लिए सभी जिलों में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की तैनाती की गई है। परीक्षा शुरू होने के 10 मिनट पहले केंद्र पर प्रवेश बंद कर दिया जाएगा। अभ्यर्थियों को केवल काली बाल पेन का ही इस्तेमाल करना है। परीक्षा से पहले केंद्र पर तैनात सभी कर्मियों की फोटो भी खींची जाएगी। नकलविहीन परीक्षा कराने के लिए कड़ी चौकसी की गई है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
UPPSC PCSUPPSC PCS Registration