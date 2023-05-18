UPPSC PCS Cut Off: यूपी पीसीएस में मुश्किल रहा SDM पद पर चयन, अधिक रही कटऑफ

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPPSC PCS Cut Off: यूपी पीसीएस में मुश्किल रहा SDM पद पर चयन, अधिक रही कटऑफ

पीसीएस 2022 का पदवार/श्रेणीवार कटऑफ जारी कर दिया। 2021 में उपजिलाधिकारी के 52 पदों की तुलना में 2022 में पदों की संख्या घटकर 39 होने के कारण अनारक्षित और अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग का कटऑफ अधिक रहा।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजThu, 18 May 2023 07:28 AM

UPPSC PCS Cut Off: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने सम्मिलित राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस) 2022 का पदवार/श्रेणीवार कटऑफ बुधवार को जारी कर दिया। 2021 में उपजिलाधिकारी के 52 पदों की तुलना में 2022 में पदों की संख्या घटकर 39 होने के कारण अनारक्षित और अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग का कटऑफ अधिक रहा। इसी प्रकार 2021 में पुलिस उपाधीक्षक के 25 पदों की तुलना में 2022 में पदों की संख्या बढ़कर तीन गुना से अधिक 93 होने के बावजूद कटऑफ पर खास अंतर नहीं पड़ा।

आयोग के परीक्षा नियंत्रक अजय कुमार तिवारी के अनुसार सभी अभ्यर्थियों के अनिवार्य एवं वैकल्पिक विषयों/प्रश्नपत्रों व साक्षात्कार के प्राप्तांक और चयन के बाद अंतिम चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के पदवार एवं श्रेणीवार कटऑफ आयोग की वेबसाइट पर 24 मई तक उपलब्ध रहेगी। इस संबंध में आरटीआई के तहत प्रार्थना पत्र स्वीकार नहीं किए जाएंगे। पीसीएस 2022 में एसडीएम के लिए अनारक्षित वर्ग के अंतर्गत अधिकतम और न्यूनतम प्राप्तांक क्रमश 940 व 912 रहा, जबकि पीसीएस 2021 में अनारक्षित वर्ग में न्यूनतम 898 अंक तक पाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों का एसडीएम पद पर चयन हो गया था। इसी प्रकार 2022 में ओबीसी वर्ग में न्यूनतम 890 व अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग में 874 अंक पाने वाले चयनित हो गए। वहीं 2021 में ओबीसी में 879 व एससी में 851 नंबर पाने वालों का सेलेक्शन हो गया।

2021 की तुलना में पद कम होने से अधिक हो गई मेरिट
- एसडीएम 39 पद अनारक्षित 940/912, ओबीसी 912/890, एससी 893/874, ईडब्ल्यूएस 920/912
-  डिप्टी एसपी 93 पद अनारक्षित 912/886, ओबीसी 883/860, एससी 872/833, ईडब्ल्यूएस 892/869
-  बीडीओ 25 पद अनारक्षित 897/882, ओबीसी 869/859, एससी 866/838, ईडब्ल्यूएस 880/879
-  कोषाधिकारी 15 पद अनारक्षित 902/895, ओबीसी 878/866, एससी 874/849, ईडब्ल्यूएस 889/889
- जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी 06 पद अनारक्षित 883/879, ओबीसी 859/858
- जिला दिव्यांगजन सशक्तीकरण अधिकारी 12 पद अनारक्षित 875/869, ओबीसी 852/849, एससी 830/830, ईडब्ल्यूएस 858/852
- जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी 07 पद अनारक्षित 887/879, ओबीसी 858/858, एससी 835/835, ईडब्ल्यूएस 868/868
- नायब तहसीलदार 52 पद अनारक्षित 881/868, ओबीसी 857/854, एससी 865/821, ईडब्ल्यूएस 866/862

