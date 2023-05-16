UPPSC PCS : पीसीएस इंटरव्यू में असफल अभ्यर्थियों से मांगे आवेदन, मिल सकेगी प्राइवेट जॉब

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPPSC PCS : पीसीएस इंटरव्यू में असफल अभ्यर्थियों से मांगे आवेदन, मिल सकेगी प्राइवेट जॉब

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से पीसीएस इंटरव्यू में असफल अभ्यर्थियों को निजी क्षेत्र में रोजगार दिलाने की कवायद शुरू कर दी गई है। आयोग ऐसे अभ्यर्थियों का डेटाबेस तैयार करने जा रहा है।

Pankaj Vijayसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजTue, 16 May 2023 08:45 AM

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से पीसीएस इंटरव्यू में असफल अभ्यर्थियों को निजी क्षेत्र में रोजगार दिलाने की कवायद शुरू कर दी गई है। आयोग ऐसे अभ्यर्थियों का डेटाबेस तैयार करने जा रहा है। इसके लिए आयोग ने पीसीएस-2022 में असफल रहे इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों से आवश्यक सूचनाएं मांगी हैं।  अभ्यर्थी अपने रजिस्टर्ड ईमेल आईडी से आयोग की ईमेल आईडी nspcs22@gmail.com पर निर्धारित प्रारूप में 30 जुलाई तक सूचनाएं भेज सकते हैं।

यूपीपीएससी के उपसचिव विवेक कुमार श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार आयोग पीसीएस के अंतिम चरण (साक्षात्कार) तक पहुंचने वाले अचयनित अभ्यर्थियों को रोजगार मुहैया कराने के उद्देश्य से उनके प्राप्तांक एवं अन्य विवरणों का एक उपयोगी डेटाबेस अन्य नियोक्ता संस्थाओं को उपलब्ध कराने जा रहा है, लेकिन इसके लिए अभ्यर्थियों से सहमति ली जाएगी और इसके बाद ही डेटाबेस में उन्हें शामिल किया जाएगा।

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग से पहले संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) भी इस तरह की पहल कर चुका है। यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा इंटरव्यू तक पहुंचकर फाइनल सेलेक्शन से चूके अभ्यर्थियों का डेटा उनकी अनुमति से सार्वजनिक किया जाता है ताकि उन्हें प्राइवेट कंपनियों से नौकरी के अच्छे जॉब ऑफर मिल सके।

