UPPSC Admit Card 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की पीसीएस 2023 प्री परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र जारी

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने 14 मई को प्रस्तावित सम्मिलित राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस) 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र मंगलवार को वेबसाइट www.upp

UPPSC Admit Card 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की पीसीएस 2023 प्री परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र जारी
Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजWed, 03 May 2023 09:51 AM

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने 14 मई को प्रस्तावित सम्मिलित राज्य/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (पीसीएस) 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र मंगलवार को जारी कर दिए। पीसीएस के एडमिट कार्ड ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.uppsc.up.nic.in पर जारी किए गए। यूपीपीएससी पीसीएस प्रीलिम्स में भाग लेने वाले अभ्यर्थी अब अपने एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

परीक्षा नियंत्रक अजय कुमार तिवारी के अनुसार अभ्यर्थी रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर एवं जन्मतिथि के आधार पर प्रवेश पत्र व अनुदेश डाउनलोड कर निर्धारित परीक्षा केंद्र पर नियत तिथि एवं समय पर दो फोटो व आईडी प्रूफ की मूल एवं छायाप्रति लेकर उपस्थित हों। प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 14 मई को दो पालियों सुबह 9:30 से 11:30 और 2:30 से 4:30 बजे तक 51 जिलों में होनी है। परीक्षा के लिए कुल 5,67,657 (392733 पुरुष व 174924 महिला) आवेदन सही मिले हैं।

सीधी भर्ती के 500 पदों पर इंटरव्यू आठ व नौ मई को
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग में सीधी भर्ती के 500 पदों पर साक्षात्कार आठ व नौ मई को होगा। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवा विभाग के तहत चिकित्साधिकारी ग्रेड टू जनरल फिजिशियन के 488 पदों, जबकि चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग में सहायक आचार्य पैथालॉजी के आठ पदों पर इंटरव्यू आठ व नौ मई को होगा। चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग में सहायक आचार्य आफ्थलमोलॉजी व ईएनटी के दो-दो पदों पर साक्षात्कार क्रमश: आठ व नौ मई को होगा। 

