UPPBPB UPPRPB UP Police Bharti 2023: यूपी पुलिस में 2430 पदों पर भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPPBPB UPPRPB UP Police Bharti 2023: यूपी पुलिस में 2430 पदों पर भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू

UP Police Bharti: जिस कंपनी को यूपी पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा कराने की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी, उसे हाइब्रिड मोड में एग्जाम कराना होगा। अभ्यर्थियों को प्रश्न कंप्यूटर पर दिखेंगे। उत्तर OMR शीट पर देने होंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 03:38 PM

UP Police Bharti 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड ( UPPBPB या UPPRPB  ) ने रेडियो संवर्ग में कर्मशाला कर्मचारी, सहायक परिचालक और प्रधान परिचालकों के पदों पर अटकी भर्ती प्रक्रिया को फिर से शुरू कर दिया है। यूपी पुलिस भर्ती बोर्ड ने पिछले साल कर्मशाला कर्मचारी के 120, सहायक परिचालक के 1374 और प्रधान परिचालक के 936 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली गई थी। अब यूपी पुलिस भर्ती बोर्ड ने इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा प्रक्रिया के आयोजन के लिए एग्जाम एजेंसियों से टेंडर आमंत्रित किए हैं। इच्छुक कंपनियां व एजेंसियां 31 मई को सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर दो बजे तक बोर्ड में उपस्थित होकर टेंडर फाइल कर सकती हैं। इन पदों के लिए भर्ती परीक्षा हाइब्रिड मोड में कराई जाएगी। संस्थाओं की किसी भी तरह की क्वेरी के निपटारे के लिए प्री बिड मीटिंग 17 मई को दोपहर 12 बजे बोर्ड में आयोजित की जाएगी। 

यूपी पुलिस भर्ती बोर्ड के टेंडर नोटिस के मुताबिक असिस्टेंट ऑपरेटर, हेड ऑपरेटर व कर्मशाला कर्मचारी के 2430 पदों पर निकली भर्ती के लिए 539841 युवाओं ने आवेदन किया है। अब भर्ती परीक्षा कराने वाली एजेंसी को इन 5.39 लाख उम्मीदवारों के लिए भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन करना होगा। कर्मशाला कर्मचारी पद के लिए 73614, असिस्टेंट ऑपरेटर के लिए 389711 और हेड ऑपरेटर के लिए 76516 उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया है। 

जिस कंपनी को भर्ती परीक्षा कराने की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी, उसे हाइब्रिड मोड में एग्जाम कराना होगा। अभ्यर्थियों को प्रश्न कंप्यूटर स्क्रीन पर दिखेंगे। इसके उत्तर उन्हें ओएमआर शीट पर देने होंगे। कंपनी को अलग अलग पदों के लिए 5-5 हजार प्रश्नों का बैंक बनाना होगा। डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन, पीएसटी के दौरान बायोमेट्रिक वेरिफिकेशन, फाइनल सेलेक्शन लिस्ट जैसे काम भी कंपनी देखेगी। उम्मीदवारों का एप्लीकेशन डेटा भर्ती बोर्ड द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। 

जानें चयन प्रक्रिया
असिस्टेंट व हेड ऑपरेटर
परीक्षार्थियों का चयन ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा, शारीरिक मापतौर व शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर किया जाएगा।

कर्मशाला कर्मचारी का चयन
परीक्षा 
400 अंकों की ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा होगी। सामान्य हिन्दी, साइंस-सामान्य ज्ञान, संख्यात्मक एवं मानसिक योग्यता परीक्षा, मानसिक अभिरूचि परीक्षा/तार्किक परीक्षा से 100-100 अंक के प्रश्न आएंगे। परीक्षा ढाई घंटे की होगा।

टेंडर नोटिस

शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा (पीईटी)
डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन व शारीरिक मानक परीक्षा में सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को पीईटी में शामिल होना होगा। पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों को 28 मिनट में 4.8 किमी की दौड़ लगानी होगी। महिलाओं को 16 मिनट में 2.4 किमी दौड़ लगानी होगी। 

मेरिट
पीईटी में सफल पाए गए अभ्यर्थियों की लिखित परीक्षा में प्राप्तांक के आधार पर मेरिट जारी होगी।

