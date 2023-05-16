UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: यूपी बोर्ड कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कल से

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: यूपी बोर्ड कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कल से

UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam form 2023: यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में जिन विद्यार्थियों का कंपार्टमेंट आया है, वह ऑनलाइन आवेदन 17 मई से 7 जून की रात्रि 12 बजे तक कर सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,प्रयागराजTue, 16 May 2023 11:09 AM

UPMSP UP Board Compartment Exam form 2023: यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में जिन विद्यार्थियों का कंपार्टमेंट आया है, वह ऑनलाइन आवेदन 17 मई से 7 जून की रात्रि 12 बजे तक कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं होगा। बोर्ड सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार हाईस्कूल में इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा के अन्तर्गत परीक्षार्थी अपने अनुत्तीर्ण हुए एक विषय तथा कंपार्टमेंट के अन्तर्गत अपने अनुत्तीर्ण हुए दो विषयों में से किसी एक विषय में ही परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकते हैं। परीक्षा शुल्क 256.50 रुपये निर्धारित किया गया है। 

वहीं इंटरमीडिएट कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा के अन्तर्गत मानविकी, वैज्ञानिक और वाणिज्य वर्ग से सम्मिलित परीक्षार्थी किसी एक विषय, कृषि भाग एक एवं दो में से किसी एक प्रश्नपत्र और व्यावसायिक वर्ग के ट्रेड विषय के किसी एक प्रश्नपत्र में कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा में शामिल होने के अर्ह माने जाएंगे। इसके लिए परीक्षा शुल्क 306 रुपये निर्धारित किया गया है। 

स्क्रूटनी के लिए 19 मई तक आवेदन
यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के अपने परिणाम से असंतुष्ट छात्र-छात्राएं स्क्रूटनी (सन्निरीक्षा) के लिए 19 मई तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। लिखित एवं प्रयोगात्मक खंड के लिए 500 रुपये प्रति प्रश्नपत्र की दर से निर्धारित है। स्क्रूटनी से संबंधित आवश्यक निर्देश बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आवेदित विषयों के लिए निर्धारित शुल्क चालान के माध्यम से राजकीय कोषागार में जमा करेंगे। उसके बाद स्क्रूटनी के ऑनलाइन फॉर्म के प्रिंटआउट के साथ चालान पत्र संलग्न कर रजिस्टर्ड डाक से बोर्ड के संबंधित क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय को 19 मई तक भेजेंगे।

इस बार यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट 89.78 फीसदी और 12वीं का रिजल्ट 75.52 फीसदी रहा।

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 की खास बातें
खास बातें
-पहली बार इंटर और हाईस्कूल की टॉप-10 मेधावियों की सूची में कुल 432 छात्र-छात्राओं को मिला स्थान 
-मेरिट में शामिल 432 मेधावियों में से 230 छात्राएं और 202 छात्र 
-इंटर की मेरिट में स्थान बनाने वाले 253 मेधावियों में 252 विज्ञान वर्ग से, कला वर्ग से केवल एक
-हाईस्कूल के 179 मेधावियों में 145 और इंटर के 253 में से 220 वित्त विहीन स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी

2022 की तुलना में हाईस्कूल के परीक्षाफल की खास बातें
-परीक्षार्थियों के पास प्रतिशत में 1.60 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि
-बालकों के पास प्रतिशत में 1.39, बालिकाओं में 1.64% की वृद्धि

2022 की तुलना में इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षाफल की खास बातें
-संपूर्ण परीक्षार्थियों के पास प्रतिशत में 9.81 प्रतिशत की कमी
-बालकों के पास प्रतिशत में 11.87, बालिकाओं में 7.15% की कमी
-ससम्मान प्रथम श्रेणी में पास परीक्षार्थियों के प्रतिशत में 1.73 की वृद्धि
-प्रथम श्रेणी में पास परीक्षार्थियों के प्रतिशत में 5.32 प्रतिशत की कमी

