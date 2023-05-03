Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPMSP UP Board 12th Result : यूपी बोर्ड इंटर में बढ़ता गया बेटियों की सफलता का फासला

UPMSP UP Board 12th Result : यूपी बोर्ड इंटर में बढ़ता गया बेटियों की सफलता का फासला

UP Board Result: यूपी बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में बेटियों की सफलता का फासला बेटों की तुलना में बढ़ता जा रहा है। 2023 में छात्रों में 69.34 प्रतिशत जबकि  छात्राओं में 83 फीसदी विद्यार्थी सफल हुए।

UPMSP UP Board 12th Result : यूपी बोर्ड इंटर में बढ़ता गया बेटियों की सफलता का फासला
Pankaj Vijayसंजोग मिश्र,प्रयागराजWed, 03 May 2023 04:50 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

यूपी बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में बेटियों की सफलता का फासला बेटों की तुलना में बढ़ता जा रहा है। 2023 की इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में शामिल 14,07,572 छात्रों में से 9,76,059 (69.34 प्रतिशत) जबकि  11,63,430 छात्राओं में से 9,65,658 (83 फीसदी) सफल हुईं। स्पष्ट है कि छात्रों की तुलना में 13.66 प्रतिशत अधिक छात्राएं पास हुई हैं।  पिछले साल के मुकाबले छात्राओं के पास प्रतिशत में 4.72 प्रतिशत से अधिक की वृद्धि हुई है। 2022 की 12वीं की परीक्षा में 90.15 फीसदी छात्राएं और 81.21 प्रतिशत छात्र पास हुए थे। यानि पिछले साल छात्रों की तुलना में 8.94 प्रतिशत अधिक छात्राएं सफल हुईं थी। उससे पहले भी छात्राओं की सफलता का अंतर 12-13 प्रतिशत था।

इस बार हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा में 86.64% छात्र तो 93.34% छात्राओं को सफलता मिली है। बेटियों का पास प्रतिशत बेटों से 6.7% अधिक है। पिछले साल हाईस्कूल में 91.69 प्रतिशत छात्राएं और 85.25 फीसदी छात्र पास हुए थे। पिछले साल छात्राओं का पास प्रतिशत छात्रों से 6.44% अधिक था।

इंटर में वर्षवार छात्राओं की सफलता का अंतर (प्रतिशत)
वर्ष        छात्र    छात्राएं    अंतर
2023    69.34    83    13.66
2022     81.21     90.15    8.94    
2020     68.88    81.96    13.08 
2019     64.40    76.46    12.06 
2018    67.36    78.44    11.08
(नोट: 2021 में कोरोना के कारण बोर्ड परीक्षा नहीं हो सकी थी और सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को अगली कक्षा में पदोन्नत कर दिया गया था।)

यूपी बोर्ड की पूर्व सचिव नीना श्रीवास्तव ने कहा, 'छात्राएं हमेशा से अपनी पढ़ाई-लिखाई को लेकर गंभीर रहती हैं। उनकी सफलता का बढ़ता ग्राफ इसी का उदाहरण है। मेरी शुभकामनाएं।'

अगला लेख पढ़ें
UP Board 12th Result 2023UP Board 10th Result 2023Up Board Result 2023