Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPHESC : सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा BEd विषय में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती का विवाद

UPHESC : सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा BEd विषय में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती का विवाद

सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती की अर्हता का विवाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा। असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर बीएड के 93 पदों पर भर्ती की अर्हता को लेकर कुछ अभ्यर्थियों ने याचिका दायर की थी।

UPHESC : सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा BEd विषय में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती का विवाद
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजFri, 05 May 2023 07:52 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

उत्तर प्रदेश के सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में विज्ञापन संख्या-51 के तहत बीएड विषय में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती की अर्हता का विवाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा। असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर बीएड के 93 पदों पर भर्ती की अर्हता को लेकर कुछ अभ्यर्थियों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। पिछले दिनों हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश दिया था कि राष्ट्रीय अध्यापक शिक्षा परिषद (एनसीटीई) की निर्धारित योग्यता के आधार पर भर्ती की जाए।

पूर्व में लिए गए आवेदन रद्द करते हुए अभ्यर्थियों की फीस वापस हो और नए सिरे से आवेदन लिए जाए। उत्तर प्रदेश उच्चतर शिक्षा सेवा आयोग ने हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील करने की निर्णय लिया है। उत्तर प्रदेश उच्चतर शिक्षा सेवा आयोग सूत्रों की मानें तो यह भर्ती विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) से निर्धारित मानकों पर हो रही है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Assistant Professor RecruitmentUPHESC RecruitmentUPHESC