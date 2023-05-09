Hindustan Hindi News
यूपी : एयरफोर्स स्कूल में TGT, PGT, PRT, NTT, क्लर्क, वॉचमैन समेत कई पदों पर भर्ती

एयरफोर्स स्कूल, हिंडन में टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग पदों पर भर्तियां निकाली गई है। रिक्त पदों में टीजीटी, पीजीटी, पीआरटी, एनटीटी शिक्षक, हेल्पर, वॉचमैन लैब अटेंडेंट, क्लर्क की वैकेंसी शामिल हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 09:57 AM

उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद में स्थित एयरफोर्स स्कूल, हिंडन में टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग पदों पर भर्तियां निकाली गई है। रिक्त पदों में टीजीटी, पीजीटी, पीआरटी, एनटीटी शिक्षक, हेल्पर, वॉचमैन लैब अटेंडेंट, क्लर्क, लाइब्रेरियन, विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़े इंस्ट्रक्टर की वैकेंसी शामिल हैं। आवेदन ऑफलाइन मोड से करना होगा। इच्छुक व योग्य अभ्यर्थियों के आवेदन पत्र सभी आवश्यक दस्तवेजों के साथ 30 मई 2023 तक पहुंच जाने चाहिए।  पदों की योग्यता इंडियन एयरफोर्स एजुकेशन कोड 2020 के मुताबिक होगी। 

प्रोबेशन (रेगुलर) वाले पद 
टीजीटी (इंग्लिश) 
टीजीटी (ड्राइंग)
एचडब्ल्यूटी (हेल्थ वेलनेस टीचर)
एनटीटी

टीचिंग कॉन्ट्रेक्चुअल 
पीजीटी (कॉमर्स)
स्पेशल एजुकेटर
जूनियर लाइब्रेरियन 
पीआरटी (कंप्यूटर)
पीआरटी पैनल

नॉन टीचिंग - प्रोबेशन (रेगुलर)
लैब अटेंडेंट (बायोलॉजी)
हेल्पर 

टीचिंग (पार्ट टाइम इंस्ट्रक्टर)
बैडमिंटन इंस्ट्रक्टर
बास्केट बॉल इंस्ट्रक्टर (फीमेल)
वॉली बॉल इंस्ट्रक्टर
फुटबॉल इंस्ट्रक्टर
डांस (कत्थक)
योग इंस्ट्रक्टर
ड्रामा इंस्ट्रक्टर
क्रिकेट 
ड्रमर
गिटारिस्ट

नॉन टीचिंग - कॉन्ट्रेक्चुअल
क्लर्क 
वॉचमैन

इस पते पर भेजें आवेदन 
हाथ से लिखा या टाइप किया हुआ आवेदन पत्र भरकर इस पते पर भेजना होगा - एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर, एयरफोर्स स्कूल, हिंडन, एयरफोर्स स्टेशन हिंडन, गाजियाबाद, यूपी - 201004। आवेदन पत्र के साथ सेल्फ अटेस्टेड डॉक्यूमेंट्स की प्रतियां लगी हों। आवेदन पत्र पर ईमेल आईडी, मोबाइल नंबर (व्हाट्सऐप वाला नंबर हो तो बेहतर) भी हो।

आवेदन पत्र के लिफाफे के ऊपर उस पद का नाम भी लिखना होना चाहिए जिसके लिए आप आवेदन कर रहे हैं। आवेदन पत्र एयरफोर्स स्कूल हिंडन व एयरफोर्स स्टेशन हिंडन के मेन गार्ड रूम में भी छोड़ा जा सकता है। 

प्राप्त आवेदनों के आधार पर अभ्यर्थियों को शॉर्टलिस्ट किया जाएगा। 

और अधिक जानकारी के लिए www.airforceschoolhindan.in पर जा सकते हैं। 01206351255 पर भी कॉल कर जानकारी ले सकते हैं।

