UP Teacher Vacancy: कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालयों में होगी 2100 से अधिक शिक्षिकाओं की भर्ती

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUP Teacher Vacancy: कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालयों में होगी 2100 से अधिक शिक्षिकाओं की भर्ती

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,लखनऊWed, 17 May 2023 08:37 PM

राज्य सरकार प्रदेश के कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका विद्यालयों में शीघ्र ही 2120 शिक्षिकाओं की भर्ती करने जा रही है। इसमें पूर्णकालिक एवं अंशकालिक दोनों तरह के शिक्षिकाओं की नियुक्ति होगी। शिक्षिकाओं को मानदेय पर भर्ती किया जाएगा। पूर्णकालिक शिक्षिकाओं को मानदेय के रूप में 22,000 रुपये प्रतिमाह दिया जाएगा जबकि अंशकालिक शिक्षिकाओं को 9,800 रुपये मानदेय के रूप में दिए जाएंगे। हाथरस समेत कुछ जिलों में आवेदन आदि की प्रक्रिया शुरू भी हो चुकी है, जिसमें आवेदन की अन्तिम तिथि 31 मई निर्धारित की गई है।

जुलाई अन्त तक नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया पूरी की जानी है। भर्ती प्रक्रिया में प्रदेश में लागू आरक्षण प्रणाली का पालन किया जाएगा। आवेदन पत्र पंजीकृत डाक से संबंधित जिले के जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय के पते पर भेजा जाना है। नियुक्ति प्राधिकारी जिले स्तर पर बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को बनाया गया है।

बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार प्रदेश में कुल 746 कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका विद्यालय (केजीबीवी) हैं, जिनमें प्रधानाचार्य से लेकर पूर्णकालिका एवं अंशकालिक शिक्षिकाओं की भर्ती होनी है। इनमें मूल विषय जैसे गणित, विज्ञान, हिन्दी, संस्कृत, भूगोल, इतिहास तथा सामाजिक विषयों के लिए पूर्ण कालिक शिक्षिकाओं की भर्ती होगी जबकि कम्प्यूटर शिक्षा, स्काउट गाइड, शारीरिक शिक्षा, कला क्राफ्ट एवं संगीत तथा गृह शिल्प विषयों को पढ़ाने के लिए अंशकालिक शिक्षिकाओं की नियुक्ति होगी। सरकार ने कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालयों में अब केवल शिक्षिकाओं की ही नियुक्ति करने का निर्णय किया है।
विभिन्न विषयों के कुल 2120 शिक्षिकाओं की होगी भर्ती-
 

पूर्णकालिक

विषय संख्या
गणित 389

विज्ञान 398
हिन्दी 216

अंग्रेजी 226
संस्कृत 129

सामाजिक विषय 427
अंशकालिक-

कप्यूटर शिक्षा 102
स्काउट एवं गाइड 085

कला क्राफ्ट 072
संगीत एवं गृह शिल्प 076 

