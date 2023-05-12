Hindustan Hindi News
यूपी पुलिस भर्ती 2023: जून में मांगे जाएंगे कांस्टेबल पद के लिए आवेदन, बोर्ड को मिला अधियाचन

UP Police Constable Bharti 2022 : यूपी पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के 345 पदों पर खिलाड़ियों की भर्ती के तहत 345 पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। जून में आवेदन आमंत्रित किए जाएंगे।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,लखनऊFri, 12 May 2023 07:41 AM

UP Police Constable Bharti 2022 : यूपी पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के 345 पदों पर कुशल खिलाड़ियों की सीधी भर्ती के तहत 345 पदों पर भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। जून माह में भर्ती के लिए आवेदन पत्र आमंत्रित किए जाएंगे। उप्र पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डॉ. आरके विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि नागरिक पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के 318 और विशेष सुरक्षा बल में कांस्टबेल के 27 पदों को मिला कर कुल 345 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अधियाचन बोर्ड को प्राप्त हो गया है। खेल कोटे में कांस्टेबल के 234 पदों पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जा चुका है। इनमें 10 पुरुष खेल विधाओं और नौ महिला खेल विधाओं के सापेक्ष कुशल खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं।

174 डेंटल सर्जन भर्ती होंगे
उत्तर प्रदेश में जल्द 174 डेंटल सर्जन की भर्ती होगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा भेजे गए अधियाचन पर उत्तर प्रदेश संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) ने भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। आयोग ने अभ्यर्थियों की आयु सहित अन्य अर्हताएं तय कर दी हैं। आवेदन करने वालों की न्यूनतम आयु 22 वर्ष होनी चाहिए।

यूपी पुलिस 37000 कांस्टेबल भर्ती पर अपडेट का इंतजार
प्रदेश के लाखों युवाओं को यूपी पुलिस में 37000 कांस्टेबल भर्ती की आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने का इंतजार है। 1 साल पहले 7 जनवरी 2022 को यूपी पुलिस भर्ती बोर्ड की ओर से कांस्टेबल और फायरमैन के पदों पर भर्ती निकलने की सूचना जारी की गई थी। यूपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए आवेदन करना चाह रहे लाखों युवा इसके नोटिफिकेशन निकलने के और आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के इंतजार है। 
 

