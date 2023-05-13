Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE 12वीं में 73 प्रतिशत आने पर टूटा IIT का सपना, लगा ली फांसी, JEE Advanced के लिए कर रही जी तोड़ मेहनत

इस वर्ष आईआईआईटी, एनआईआई व सीएफटीआई संस्थानों में एडमिशन के लिए 12वीं में कम से कम 75 फीसदी मार्क्स लाना फिर अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। वर्ष 2020 में कोरोना के चलते यह शर्त हटा दी गई थी।

Pankaj Vijayसंवाददाता,कानपुर दक्षिणSat, 13 May 2023 05:02 PM

सीबीएसई 12वीं में 75 प्रतिशत अंक न आने पर शुक्रवार को कानपुर के बर्रा में केडीए के बाबू नीरज दीक्षित की बेटी माही ने घर पर फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। पिता के अनुसार बेटी जेईई एडवांस ( JEE Advanced Exam ) की तैयारी कर रही थी। उसके दाखिले के लिए माही को 75 प्रतिशत अंक चाहिए थे लेकिन उसके 73 ही रह गए थे। इससे तनाव में आकर उसने आत्महत्या कर ली। बर्रा दो सिंगल स्टोरी निवासी नीरज दीक्षित के घर में पत्नी शिखा दीक्षित व दो बेटियां कक्षा आठ की नीति और माही (17) थे। माही ने इस वर्ष लाफिंग बुद्धा एकेडमी से सीबीएसई 12वीं की परीक्षा ( CBSE 12th Result ) दी थी। 

मां शिखा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार करीब साढ़े बारह बजे माही ने मोबाइल पर अपना रिजल्ट देखा और वह तनाव में आ गई। करीब ढाई बजे सिर में दर्द होने की बात कह वह पहले तल पर बने कमरे में चली गई। मां छोटी बेटी नीति के साथ नीचे थी। करीब साढ़े चार बजे दफ्तर से घर लौटे नीरज ने बेटी से मिलने के लिए उसे आवाज लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं आया। ऊपर पहुंचे तो कमरे का दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था। दरवाजा तोड़ा तो बेटी को पंखे में रस्सी के सहारे लटकता हुआ पाया। परिजन आनन फानन में माही को पास के अस्पताल लेकर भागे, जहां डाक्टरों ने जवाब दे दिया। इसपर परिजन उसे गोविंद नगर स्थित दूसरे अस्पताल ले गए जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। 

आईआईटी में दाखिला था माही का सपना
पिता नीरज ने बताया कि माही का हमेशा से आईआईटी ( IIT ) में पढ़ने का सपना था। इसके लिए वह कोचिंग भी कर रही थी। जेईई एडवांस की परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए 75 प्रतिशत अंक होना जरूरी है इसलिए वह जी तोड़ मेहनत भी कर रही थी। मात्र दो नंबरों से उसका सपना टूट गया, जिससे वह गहरे तनाव में आ गई थी और यह कदम उठा लिया।
 
परिवार ने नहीं कराया पोस्टमार्टम 
बर्रा पुलिस को सूचना मिलने के बाद वहां तैनात दरोगा जुबैर परिजनों से पूछताछ करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान परिवार वालों ने पोस्टमार्टम कराने से मना कर दिया। दरोगा ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को इसकी जानकारी दी। निर्णय होने के बाद परिवार से लिखित तौर पर प्रार्थना पत्र लिया गया और छात्रा का शव उनके सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। 

बर्रा के इंस्पेक्टर  मानवेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा, 'छात्रा ने अंक कम आने पर जान दे दी। परिवार वाले पोस्टमार्टम नहीं कराना चाहते थे लिहाजा अधिकारियों को इसकी सूचना देने के बाद शव को उनके सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है।' 

